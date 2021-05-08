Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) And Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Market Share 2019 Industry Size by Global Major Companies Profile, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2024 | Market Reports World

The Global Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) And Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Market report covers total market for Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) And Blind Spot Detection (BSD) has been analysed based on the Porter’s five forces model. The impact of the different market factors, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities, challenges key issues SWOT analysis, and technology forecasting is also illustrated in the report. This gives an idea about the key drivers, such as high growth and demand in emerging economies countries.

The market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period. The BSD system recognizes vehicles located behind the driver and his side using sensors mounted on either the outside rearview mirror or on the A-pillar. The driver is alerted about the presence of the other vehicle by the flashing indicator and an audible signal. Blind spots are especially applied in large vehicles, such as trucks, commercial vans, as well as aircraft and motorboats.

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) is an intelligent version of the conventional cruise control system, useful in maintaining and controlling the desired vehicle speed. This system slows down and speeds up automatically to maintain the pace of the vehicle in relation to the surrounding vehicles. These systems operate using sensors and lasers to control the speed of vehicles, rather than using any satellite, infrastructure, or cooperative support from other vehicles. The main impact of the ACC is on the driver’s safety since the distance is adjusted according to the traffic conditions. The overall process is achieved through a radar headway sensor, longitudinal controller, and digital signal processor. The market for ACC systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 20% during the forecast period.

Technological Limitations to Hinder the Growth

Both BSD and ACC have great potential to keep passengers safe and increase driver’s convenience, but there are issues that have to be worked on in regards to performance. In addition, drivers are required to be well informed to fully utilize the potential of these systems. Furthermore, ACC is assisted with a pre-crash system that alerts the driver (and begins braking in case of a potential impact), making the system considerably expensive. BSD systems face difficulty in detecting fast-moving vehicles, especially on busy streets and highways. Alerts are often provided too late for action.

Asia-Pacific to Fuel the Market Growth

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of both BSD and ACC markets. Factors such as increasing vehicle sales, especially premium vehicles, along with the increase in safety installations per vehicle, will contribute to the growing demand for BSD and ACC systems. However, the bulk market share is captured by North America, occupying around 32% of the total market as of 2016. The United States New Car Assessment Program (US NCAP) by National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has brought to focus many increased concerns for consumers and drivers installing these systems. In addition, improvements in the rating system will further effect a positive change in the safety features of the vehicles.

Key Developments in the Market:

• March 2018: 2018 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring AWD with adaptive cruise control system unveiled.

• February 2018: Esri collaborated with Mobileye, to offer real-time blind spot detection data.

Major Players: BOSCH, CONTINENTAL AG, DELPHI AUTOMOTIVE, DENSO CORPORATION, HYUNDAI MOBIS, amongst others

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) And Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Market Forecast 2019-2024

