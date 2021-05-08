Air Ambulance Services Market – Technology, Applications and End User Analysis Outlook by 2023

Market Highlights:

The inter-facility transports segment is estimated to account for the largest market share while the scene response segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. With urbanization, the standards of living have risen significantly and so is the complicated diseases. The air ambulance become vital while aiding patients suffering from such diseases and requiring immediate assistance.

The global air ambulance services market has been segmented based on mission profile, service model, aircraft type, and region.

Based on mission profile, the air ambulance services market is divided into inter-facility transports, scene response, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Based on aircraft type, the air ambulance services market is divided into fixed wing and rotary wing. The rotary-wing segment is estimated to account for the largest market share and is projected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Meanwhile, the fixed-wing aircraft can travel farther distances without refueling and are an important part of any quality medical transportation fleet. Furthermore, these ambulances can typically hold more passengers. However, rotary-wing aircraft are highly maneuverable and are used navigate in tough terrains.

Based on service model, the air ambulance services market is divided into hospital-based model, community-based model, hybrid model. The hospital-based segment is estimated to account for the largest market share while the hybrid model is projected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Under the hybrid model (also termed as alternative delivery model) the air ambulance service providers seek support from its partners medical staffing, marketing and other aspects.

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. In 2017, North America accounted for the largest market share, whereas, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market during the review period. This growth can be attributed to the rising upper middle-class population and increase in procurement of air ambulance services in the Asia Pacific region. China, India, and Japan are key markets for air ambulance services in this region.

Key Players:

The key players in the global air ambulance services market are Air Methods Corporation (US), Air Medical Group Holdings, Inc. (US), Alpha Star Air Ambulance (Saudi Arabia), AMR Air Ambulance, Inc. (US), Babcock Scandinavian AirAmbulance (Sweden), European Air Ambulance (Luxembourg), Express Air Medical Transport, LLC (US), IAS Medical (UK), PHI Air Medical, Inc. (US), and REVA, Inc. (US).

