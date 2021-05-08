Aircraft Piston Engines Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Aircraft Piston Engines Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database

An aircraft engine is the component of the propulsion system for an aircraft that generates mechanical power. Aircraft engines are almost always either lightweight piston engines or gas turbines, except for small multicopter UAVs which are almost always electric aircraft.

This report studies the Aircraft Piston Engines market. The first airplane engines were of the piston or reciprocating type and this type of engine is still in use today. Piston engines were the only type of aircraft engine until 1939 when the first turbine powered aircraft flew. Piston aircraft engines reached their zenith during World War II. Aircraft developed for the war added superchargers and were able to fly higher and faster than any planes in history.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Aircraft Piston Engines in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The North American market share, however, retained its position and decreased to 61.4%, which is its largest share of total deliveries in the past decade. The second largest market for Aircraft Piston Engine shipments in 2017 was the Eruope region at 25.2%, closely followed by China at 11.2%.

Market Segment by Manufacturers

Lycoming

AVIC (Continental Motors)

Austro

Rotax

SMA

ULPower Aero

Market Segment by Regions

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Market Segment by Type,

Above 300 hp Engine

180-300 hp Engine

Under 180 hp Engine

Market Segment by Applications,

Private Usage

Education Usage

Commercial Usage

Military Usage

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Aircraft Piston Engines Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

4 Global Aircraft Piston Engines Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America Aircraft Piston Engines by Country

6 Europe Aircraft Piston Engines by Country

7 Asia-Pacific Aircraft Piston Engines by Country

8 South America Aircraft Piston Engines by Country

9 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Piston Engines by Countries

10 Global Aircraft Piston Engines Market Segment by Type

11 Global Aircraft Piston Engines Market Segment by Application

12 Aircraft Piston Engines Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

…

