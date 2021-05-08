Automated Feeding Systems Market High Growth and Demand 2019 | Major Players Afimilk Ltd. , AgroLogic, Ltd. , BouMatic , DeLaval , GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft , Lely

Automated feeding systems are the modern systems to feed the domestic animals. These systems are mainly utilized in the livestock feeding management. The operation is generally carried out by automated robots and other advanced machineries that go near the livestock and their little ones to feed them with their daily milk, meal, and other foodstuffs. Automatic feeding systems save cost and time for running a range of tasks that comprises storing different feed components individually, mixing the feed and even distributing it onto the feeding table.

The Automated feeding systems market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing size of dairy farms, rising demand for livestock monitoring services, and increasing consumption of meat and dairy products. The increasing focus of leading companies on new product launches, technological advancements, and developments for livestock management is likely to augment the demand for automated feeding systems in the next years.

Key Players of this Report

1. Afimilk Ltd.

2. AgroLogic, Ltd.

3. BouMatic LLC

4. DeLaval Inc.

5. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

6. Lely

7. Pellon Group Oy

8. Trioliet

9. Valmetal

10. VDL Agrotech

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Automated Feeding Systems Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Automated feeding systems industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automated feeding systems market with detailed market segmentation by type, offering, technology, livestock, and geography. The global automated feeding systems market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automated feeding systems market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global automated feeding systems market is segmented on the basis of type, offering, technology, and livestock. Based on type, the market is segmented as rail-guided feeding systems, conveyor feeding systems, and self-propelled feeding systems. On the basis of the offering the market is segmented as hardware, software, and service. Further, based on technology, the market is divided into guidance and remote sensing technology, robotics and telemetry, rfid technology, and others. Furthermore, on basis of livestock, market is segmented as ruminants, swine, poultry, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automated feeding systems market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Automated feeding systems market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Automated feeding systems market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the automated feeding systems market in these regions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1.Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Automated Feeding Systems Market Landscape

5. Automated Feeding Systems Market – Key Industry Dynamics

6. Automated Feeding Systems Market – Global Market Analysis

7. Automated Feeding Systems Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Type

8. Automated Feeding Systems Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Offering

9. Automated Feeding Systems Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Technology

10. Automated Feeding Systems Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Livestock

11. Automated Feeding Systems Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis

12. Industry Landscape

13. Automated Feeding Systems Market, Key Company Profiles

