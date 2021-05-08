Automotive Interiors Market Size 2019 Global Key Leaders Analysis, Segmentation, Growth, Future Trends, Gross Margin, Demands, Emerging Technology by Regional Forecast to 2024 Market Reports World

The Global Automotive Interiors Market report covers total market for Automotive Interiors has been analysed based on the Porter’s five forces model. The impact of the different market factors, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities, challenges key issues SWOT analysis, and technology forecasting is also illustrated in the report. This gives an idea about the key drivers, such as high growth and demand in emerging economies countries.

Globally, this market focuses on some particular strategies to progress the growth of these industries. To understand the existing structure and scenario of various companies, major key strategies are explained in this report. Different regions are explained to give a clear idea of various terms, such as current trends, size, and shares along with the productivity of industries.

This research report categorizes the global Automotive Interiors market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The automotive industry is undergoing a rapid transformation with disruptive technologies being introduced, such as autonomous vehicles, connected cars, and electric vehicles. The introduction of autonomous vehicles will transform the interiors of the automobile, as the role of infotainment systems will become primary ensuring safety, security, and comfort of the passenger. As and when autonomous cars start entering the market the driver will become the passenger opening up a wide array of opportunities for the automotive seating segment besides infotainment systems. Electric vehicles are also expected to drive the market for automotive interiors. As the share of electric vehicles in the automotive market is expected to proliferate over the years, the automakers will have to focus on interiors for product differentiation to attract customers as the performance of electric vehicles manufactured by different OEMs are expected to be at similar level.

Infotainment Systems segment constitutes a major share in the automotive interior market

Infotainment systems is the largest segment of the automotive interiors market. The European region is the most significant market for automotive infotainment systems due to the presence of manufacturing facilities of largest premium automakers and the fastest growing market for these systems is the Asia-Pacific region. Also, the demand for premium vehicles is increasing in China and India supported by high economic growth rates in these countries which are also among the largest automotive markets in the world. Infotainment systems will play a major role in advanced automobiles such as connected cars and autonomous vehicles for navigation, connectivity, safety, and comfort. The market for infotainment systems will be further strengthened by investment being made by automakers and tech companies. For example, Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. has announced a strategic partnership with TTTech and has promised to invest around USD 90 million for the development of autonomous and ADAS technologies in which the primary components will be infotainment systems.

Major Players: JOHNSON CONTROLS, MAGNA INTERNATIONAL, PANASONIC CORP and DELPHI AUTOMOTIVE amongst others.

Key Developments in the Market:

June, 2017: CVC Capital Partners has agreed to acquire Pasubio, a specialised provider of premium leather for the automotive industry, from the Pretto family. Pasubio supplies leather interiors for the premium segment for clients like Jaguar Land Rover Group, Volkswagen Group (Porsche, Lamborghini, Bentley, and Skoda), FCA Group (Maserati and Alfa Romeo), BMW and PSA.

Automotive Interiors Market Forecast 2019-2024

The Automotive Interiors industry research report analyses the supply, sales, production, and market status comprehensively. Production market shares and sales market shares are analysed along with the study of capacity, production, sales, and revenue. Several other factors such as import, export, gross margin, price, cost, and consumption are also analysed under the section Analysis of Automotive Interiors production, supply, sales and market status.

Lastly, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

