Autonomous Car Technology Market 2019 Industry Survey, Market Size, Competitive Trends, Outlook and Forecasts 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Autonomous Car Technology Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

An autonomous car is a vehicle that is capable of sensing its environment and navigating without human input.

The market is currently dominated by ADAS segment, which is expected to maintain its dominance over the next twenty years as well. The dominance of this segment can be attributed to anticipated increase in government regulations pertaining to integration of ADAS technologies in passenger cars. Further, semi-autonomous car technology is expected to witness robust growth over the next ten years, owing to anticipated decline in its average selling price coupled with rising volume sales

Try free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4037090-global-autonomous-car-technology-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

This report focuses on the global Autonomous Car Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Autonomous Car Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Volvo

Daimler

BMW

Audi

General Motors

Toyota

Ford

Tesla

Honda

Cisco

Cohda Wireless

Altera

Delphi

Google

Nissan

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Hyundai

Mitsubishi

Mazda

Aisin Seiki

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)

semi-autonomous car technology

fully-autonomous car technology

Market segment by Application, split into

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM)

Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Intelligent Speed Adaptation (ISA)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Night Vision System (NVS)

Parking Assistance (PA)

Pedestrian Detection System (PDS) and LIDAR

Adaptive Front Lights (AFL)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Autonomous Car Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Autonomous Car Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4037090-global-autonomous-car-technology-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Autonomous Car Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)

1.4.3 semi-autonomous car technology

1.4.4 fully-autonomous car technology

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Autonomous Car Technology Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

1.5.3 Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM)

1.5.4 Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

1.5.5 Intelligent Speed Adaptation (ISA)

1.5.6 Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

1.5.7 Night Vision System (NVS)

1.5.8 Parking Assistance (PA)

1.5.9 Pedestrian Detection System (PDS) and LIDAR

1.5.10 Adaptive Front Lights (AFL)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Autonomous Car Technology Market Size

2.2 Autonomous Car Technology Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Autonomous Car Technology Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Autonomous Car Technology Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Volvo

12.1.1 Volvo Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Autonomous Car Technology Introduction

12.1.4 Volvo Revenue in Autonomous Car Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Volvo Recent Development

12.2 Daimler

12.2.1 Daimler Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Autonomous Car Technology Introduction

12.2.4 Daimler Revenue in Autonomous Car Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Daimler Recent Development

12.3 BMW

12.3.1 BMW Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Autonomous Car Technology Introduction

12.3.4 BMW Revenue in Autonomous Car Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 BMW Recent Development

12.4 Audi

12.4.1 Audi Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Autonomous Car Technology Introduction

12.4.4 Audi Revenue in Autonomous Car Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Audi Recent Development

12.5 General Motors

12.5.1 General Motors Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Autonomous Car Technology Introduction

12.5.4 General Motors Revenue in Autonomous Car Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 General Motors Recent Development

12.6 Toyota

12.6.1 Toyota Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Autonomous Car Technology Introduction

12.6.4 Toyota Revenue in Autonomous Car Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Toyota Recent Development

12.7 Ford

12.7.1 Ford Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Autonomous Car Technology Introduction

12.7.4 Ford Revenue in Autonomous Car Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Ford Recent Development

12.8 Tesla

12.8.1 Tesla Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Autonomous Car Technology Introduction

12.8.4 Tesla Revenue in Autonomous Car Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Tesla Recent Development

12.9 Honda

12.9.1 Honda Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Autonomous Car Technology Introduction

12.9.4 Honda Revenue in Autonomous Car Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Honda Recent Development

12.10 Cisco

12.10.1 Cisco Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Autonomous Car Technology Introduction

12.10.4 Cisco Revenue in Autonomous Car Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Cisco Recent Development

12.11 Cohda Wireless

12.12 Altera

12.13 Delphi

12.14 Google

12.15 Nissan

12.16 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

12.17 Hyundai

12.18 Mitsubishi

12.19 Mazda

12.20 Aisin Seiki

Continued….

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers, Pune – 411028, Maharashtra, India

Phone: 8411985042

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4037090-global-autonomous-car-technology-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025