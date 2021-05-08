Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Trends 2019, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Growth Drivers, Outlook and Forecast till 2025

The blockchain technology in energy market analysis document represents a detailed collection of prioritized market definitions, industry scope and reach, and pivotal industry insights. Information about the many pitfalls of the blockchain technology in energy market as well as the frequent challenges encountered by core industry players have been summarized in the report. That apart, the document also endorses details about the numerous driving parameters impacting the revenue landscape of this vertical.

Enhanced government emphasis toward improving energy efficiency, privacy, interoperability and cybersecurity coupled with increasing regulatory focus to implement & improve the current process will propel the Europe blockchain technology in energy market. In 2018, the European Commission introduced EU blockchain observatory & forum to encourage the region’s cross border engagement with the technology and its various stakeholders. In addition, introduction and implementation of various programs to accelerate the deployment of the technology in the energy sector will fuel the industry growth. For instance, various utilities are offering green purchase programs that allow customers to buy bundled energy & renewable energy credits from specific renewable energy projects.

The research study, in essence, comprises an inherent understanding of the blockchain technology in energy market in detail. The document in question provides an executive summary, detailed industry ecosystem analysis, industry insights, an overview of global trends, and the market segmentation. Deliverables related to the competitive and regulatory spectrums are also elaborated in the study alongside the strategic perspectives of industry players.

Oil & gas blockchain technology in energy market is set to witness substantial growth on account of fewer cost intermediaries, limited overhead cost and reduced cash cycle times. Rising focus of various industry giants toward the adoption of technology to streamline trading in the non-digital crude oil industry along with plans to exhibit enhanced security & optimized efficiency in transactions will boost the industry landscape. For instance, Shell and BP announced the launch of blockchain oil trading platform to automate & digitize various oilfield related services. Furthermore, potential to reduce discrepancies in the operations by enhancing accuracy in freight rates, invoice generation and shipment routing will propel the industry growth.

