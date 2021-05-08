Cake Market Share 2019 Global Industry Size, Future Trends, Growth Key Factors, Demand, Business Share, Sales & Income, Manufacture Players, Application, Scope, and Opportunities Analysis by Outlook – 2024

The Global Cake Market report covers total market for Cake has been analysed based on the Porter’s five forces model. The impact of the different market factors, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities, challenges key issues SWOT analysis, and technology forecasting is also illustrated in the report. This gives an idea about the key drivers, such as high growth and demand in emerging economies countries.

Globally, this market focuses on some particular strategies to progress the growth of these industries. To understand the existing structure and scenario of various companies, major key strategies are explained in this report. Different regions are explained to give a clear idea of various terms, such as current trends, size, and shares along with the productivity of industries.

This research report categorizes the global Cake market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Market Insights

The global cake market is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.3%, during the period 2018-2023, and is expected to value at USD 75 billion, by 2023. Manufacturers are including healthy ingredients in their cake products in order to gain competitive advantage. The sale of large cakes have been on the decline, as customers are favoring of smaller ones.

As a major development in the marketplace, at the end of October 2014, Fletchers became a part of Finsbury, largest supplier of premium cakes in UK, and contributed GBP 16 million to sales in two months.

Market Dynamics

The increasing popularity of customizable cakes is the driver for global cake market. With the rise of in-store bakeries and innovative product offerings from the small, regional, and international suppliers, the cake market is making its presence felt, globally. The recent trends of designer cakes and continuous innovations in cakes are likely to boost the market.

Health issues in line with the growing concern for obesity, other related diseases, and regulatory constraints pertaining to the product labelling pose a threat to the global cake market. The increase in home bakers further reduces the demand for packaged cakes. Food perishability remains a key challenge for the cake industry.

The increase in online sales and demand for innovation would further help in cake market growth in the future. In addition to this, there is an increased demand for affordable, healthier and freshly baked cakes. Cake pops, a snack, is gaining popularity and is available in grocery stores and coffee shops. The idea of customizable cakes is a key factor contributing to the growth of this market.

Market Segmentation

The global cake market is segmented based on flavors, product type, distribution channels, and geography. Decorated cakes and dessert cakes together account for the majority of the market demand for cakes, globally. The chocolate cakes are preferred to other flavors, and contribute the most to revenue generation. The market for cakes is highly fragmented, due to the presence of a large number of regional and international suppliers. The vendors compete for innovation, pricing, and distribution.

Globally, the North American and European economies have been the key revenue generators in the global cake market, followed by Asia-Pacific.

Key Developments

• March 2018 – Café Valley® is partnering with the Hershey Company to introduce a decadently delicious snack size coffee cake bite that is equal parts brownie and cheesecake, with a sprinkle of chocolate. The coffee cake bites is made with Hersheys chocolate, and is of cocoa flavor.

Major players – AMERICAN BAKING , ARYZTA, FINSBURY, FLOWER FOODS, HOSTESS BRANDS, MCKEE FOODS, MONGINIS, MULINO BIANCO, PEPPERIDGE FARM, TYSON FOODS, among others.

Cake Market Forecast 2019-2024

The Cake industry research report analyses the supply, sales, production, and market status comprehensively. Production market shares and sales market shares are analysed along with the study of capacity, production, sales, and revenue. Several other factors such as import, export, gross margin, price, cost, and consumption are also analysed under the section Analysis of Cake production, supply, sales and market status.

Lastly, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

