Clinical Communications And Collaboration Market Key Players | Microsoft Corporation,Everbridge, Inc.,PerfectServe, Inc.,Uniphy Health Holding LLC,Spok Inc.

According to a recent market report published by Persistence Market Research titled “Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012–2016) and Forecast (2017–2025),” revenue from the global clinical communication and collaboration market was US$ 138.5 Mn in 2012 and US$ 214.8 Mn in 2016, representing a CAGR of 11.6% from 2012 to 2016. This revenue growth is attributed to addition of new features in clinical communication and collaboration solutions. Persistence Market Research forecasts revenue from the global clinical communication and collaboration market to increase from US$ 249.4 Mn in 2017 to US$ 861.6 Mn by 2025 end, representing a CAGR of 16.9% from 2017 to 2025. This increasing revenue growth is attributed to continuous launch of new clinical communication and collaboration solutions and option for customization supporting growth of this market.

Advancement in patient monitoring technologies and need for seamless communication among hospital staff are major factors driving revenue growth of the global clinical communication and collaboration market. However high initial costs and disruption of workflows are restraining revenue growth of the clinical communication and collaboration market.

Global Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market: Segmentation & Forecast

The global clinical communication and collaboration market is categorized on the basis of Component (Software, Services), Content Type (Text, Voice, Video), end user (Clinical Laboratories, Hospitals, Physicians, Others), and Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa).

By component , revenue generation from the Services segment is expected to increase at a high CAGR of 19.1% over the forecast period. In terms of value, the Services segment is anticipated to increase 3.9X between 2017 and 2025. The Services segment is expected to register high Y-o-Y growth rates throughout the forecast period. In terms of value, the Software segment is projected to be the most attractive in the global clinical communication and collaboration market during the forecast period.

, the Video segment is expected to register high Y-o-Y growth rates throughout the forecast period. In terms of value, this segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period. In terms of value, the Text segment is projected to be the most attractive in the global clinical communication and collaboration market during the forecast period. By end user , the Hospitals segment is projected to be the most attractive segment in terms of value in the global clinical communication and collaboration market during the forecast period. The Physicians segment is expected to register high Y-o-Y growth rates throughout the forecast period. In terms of value, this segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period.

, the Hospitals segment is projected to be the most attractive segment in terms of value in the global clinical communication and collaboration market during the forecast period. The Physicians segment is expected to register high Y-o-Y growth rates throughout the forecast period. In terms of value, this segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period. By region, the Asia Pacific regional market is expected to register high Y-o-Y growth rates throughout the forecast period. In terms of value, APAC is expected to expand at a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period. In terms of value, the APAC market is anticipated to increase 3.8X between 2017 and 2025. Clinical communication and collaboration solution providers can focus on expanding across several countries in APAC region such as India, China.

Vendor Insights

The report profiles some of the leading companies operating in the global clinical communication and collaboration market such as VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS, INC., TIGERTEXT, Cisco Systems Inc., and Jive Software, Inc.

On the basis of end users, the clinical communication and collaboration market is segmented into clinical labs, hospitals, and end users. Among the clinical communication and collaboration end-users segment, hospitals have a major market share due to an increase in interest for clinical communication and collaboration among physicians and nurses to maintain an efficient communication and collaboration in the healthcare service delivery to the patients.

On the basis of component, the global clinical communication and collaboration market is segmented into software and services. The revenue contribution from the clinical communication and collaboration software segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period due to increasing demand from hospitals and clinical labs in developing countries for improving the patient treatment delivery process.

