Contrast Media Injectors Market Share 2019 Global Industry Share, Demand, Top Players, Industry Size, Future Growth By 2024: Market Reports World

The global Contrast Media Injectors market is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5.9% during the forecast period (2018-2023). The global Contrast Media Injectors market is experiencing considerable growth due to factors like increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, growing number of regulatory approvals and increasing technological advancements in Contrast Media Injectors.

Technological Advancements to Boost the Contrast Media Injectors Market

Several advancements in contrast media injector technology for reducing the contrast media waste and automating the data collection for the dose a patient receives are driving the Contrast media injectors market. One such advancement in reducing the contrast media waste is syringeless Injectors. According to a study published online in the Journal of Medical Devices: Evidence and Research in November 2013, The syringeless injector also allowed a cost savings of about $8 per patient when considering the lower cost and improved performance of the devices. Most of companies are developing innovative products to reduce the contrast media waste and gain a competitive advantage. In 2014, Guerbet launched FlowSens, its syringe-free injection system composed of a softbag injector and associated disposables, using a hydraulic, syringe-free injector to deliver contrast media. Bracco has developed smart syringeless injectors which are able to use every drop of contrast loaded into the system for maximum economy. The smart injectors also records the amount injected and imaging protocol used, and sends the information to the PACS. The constant advancements in the contrast media injector technology are expected to boost the contrast media injectors market in the forecast period. Other factors contributing to the growth of this market include technological advancements in Contrast Media Injectors devices and growing number of regulatory approvals.

Product Recalls are Restraining the Contrast Media Injectors Market

Product recalls are restraining the growth of contrast media injectors market. Product recalls creaste a negative impact on the mindset of the customers and could lead to negative growth rate of the companies. In Sep 2013, MEDRAD Stellant CT Injector System with Certegra has been recalled due to an issue with the software design. In Jun 2016, MEDRAD MRXerion MR Injection System recall was initiated by Bayer Healthcare. The product recalls are expected to hamper the growth of Contrast media injectors market in the forecast period. Other factors which are hindering market growth are high cost of contrast media injector and adverse effects of contrast agents.

North America has the Largest Share in Global Contrast Media Injectors Market

The global Contrast Media Injectors market has been segmented into five major regions, viz. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Driven by the developed country of the U.S., North America dominated the global Contrast Media Injectors market in 2017, due to factors such as increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases owing to changing lifestyles. Furthermore, technological advancements in Contrast Media Injectors devices and increasing expenditure by major key players & small key players for Contrast Media Injectors devices along with rising regulatory approvals are also boosting the growth of the Contrast Media Injectors market in North America.

Key Developments in Contrast Media Injectors Market

Jan 2018: Guerbet announces its acquisition of Accurate Medical Therapeutics, an innovative company that develops microcatheters for Contrast Media Injectors

Contrast Media Injectors Market Major Players: Bracco Group, Guerbet Group, Medtron AG, Bayer HealthCare LLC, ulrich GmbH & Co. KG, Nemoto Kyorindo Co., Ltd, GE Healthcare, Hilin Life Products, and VIVID IMAGING among others.

Contrast Media Injectors Market Forecast 2019-2024

The Contrast Media Injectors industry research report analyses the supply, sales, production, and market status comprehensively. Production market shares and sales market shares are analysed along with the study of capacity, production, sales, and revenue. Several other factors such as import, export, gross margin, price, cost, and consumption are also analysed under the section Analysis of Contrast Media Injectors production, supply, sales and market status.

Lastly, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

