Digital Business Support System Market 2019: Global Industry Exhibits Huge Growth by Top Key Players (Accenture plc, Amdocs, Capgemini SE, CSG International, Inc., Ericsson,Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM, Infosys Limited, Nokia Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Limited),

Market Segment By Manufacturers, This Report Covers:

Accenture plc

Amdocs

Capgemini SE

CSG International, Inc.

Ericsson

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM

Infosys Limited

Nokia Corporation

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

MARKET DYNAMICS

The digital business support system market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the introduction of customized business support system solutions and new commercial models. Furthermore, reduced operational costs increased online transactions, and rapidly growing scope of mobile devices further fuels the digital business support system market. However, time and cost constraints negatively affect the growth of the digital business support system market. Nonetheless, telecom sectors offer lucrative opportunities for the digital business support system market and the major players during the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Digital Business Support System Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of digital business support system market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment, end-use industry, and geography. The global digital business support system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading digital business support system market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global digital business support system market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, and end-use industry. Based on component, the market is segmented as solutions and service. By solutions segment, the market is further sub-segmented into product management, customer management, revenue management, and order management. On the other hand, the market by service is further classified as consulting, implementation, training and education, license and maintenance, and others. On the basis of the deployment, the market is segmented as cloud-based and on-premises. The market on the basis of the end-use industries is classified as BFSI, telecommunication, automotive, healthcare, consumer goods, and others.

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEAWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY DIGITAL BUSINESS SUPPORT SYSTEM MARKET LANDSCAPE DIGITAL BUSINESS SUPPORT SYSTEM MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS DIGITAL BUSINESS SUPPORT SYSTEM MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS DIGITAL BUSINESS SUPPORT SYSTEM MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TECHNOLOGY TYPE DIGITAL BUSINESS SUPPORT SYSTEM MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SERVICES DIGITAL BUSINESS SUPPORT SYSTEM MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION DIGITAL BUSINESS SUPPORT SYSTEM MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USER DIGITAL BUSINESS SUPPORT SYSTEM MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE DIGITAL BUSINESS SUPPORT SYSTEM MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES APPENDIX

