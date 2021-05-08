Educational Robots Market – Real-time Info Desired during 2019 – 2023

Educational Robots Market By Component (hardware and software), Type (humanoid and non-humanoid), application (formal and informal education), End User (elementary and high school education, higher education, and special education) and Region(North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world) – Forecast 2023

Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR) announces a half-cooked research report on the global educational robots market. The report looks into all aspects of the market’s historical performance in order to present a clear picture of the market’s present condition and future growth prospects. According to the report, the global educational robots market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 17.36% over the 2019-2023 forecast period, rising from a value of USD 625.34 million in 2017 to USD 1,540.28 million in 2023.

The increasing research and development in the robotics sector is a major driver for the global educational robots market. The progressive development of more advanced and efficacious robotic systems is likely to be a major driver for the educational robots market over the forecast period. The development of humanoid robots represents a major opportunity for players in the educational robots market. Humanoid robots are currently too expensive for a large majority of educational institutes, but are expected to come in vogue as prices drop due to consistent technological progression over the forecast period and beyond.

Segmental Analysis:

The global educational robots market is segmented by component, type, application, end use, and region.

By component, the global educational robots market is segmented into hardware and software. The hardware segment is further subdivided into sensors, CPUs, control systems, actuators, and others. The hardware segment is likely to remain the leading segment in the global educational robots market and is expected to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period.

By type, the global educational robots market is segmented into humanoid and non-humanoid robots. Humanoid robots are expected to exhibit rapid growth over the coming years due to the strong demand from the education sector and are expected to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period.

By application, the educational robots market is segmented into formal education and informal education. The formal education segment is further divided into robot teachers and robot teaching assistants. The formal education segment is leading the educational robots market at present, however, the informal education segment is likely to be the fastest growing over the forecast period.

By end use, the educational robots market is segmented into elementary and high school education, higher education, and special education. Elementary and high school education is the leading segment in the educational robots market at present, while the higher education segment is likely to be the fastest growing over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global educational robots market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

North America is likely to be the dominant market for educational robots over the forecast period due to the early adoption of the technology in the region. Educational robots are already commonplace in North American countries such as the U.S., where the highly promising research scenario in the robotics sector has also helped the growth of the educational robots market. The strong research and development scenario in the U.S. is likely to make it the dominant regional market for educational robots over the forecast period.

APAC is also likely to be a promising market for educational robots over the forecast period due to strong progress in countries such as China. Many key players in the global educational robots market are prioritizing the high-volume APAC market in order to maximize their profits. Comau, an Italian company, recently launched e.DO, a robotic aid to learning STEM as well as humanities topics, in China.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the educational robots market include SoftBank (Japan), BLUE FROG ROBOTICS (France), Aisoy Robotics (Spain), QIHAN Technology Co. (China), ROBOTIS (South Korea), ST Robot Co. (South Korea), Hanson Robotics (Hong Kong), PAL Robotics (Spain), Probotics America (US), Wonder Workshop (US), Ozobot & Evollve, Inc. (US), Makeblock, Co. Ltd (China), and Modular Robotics (US).

Get More Information @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/press-release/educational-robots-market

