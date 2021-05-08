Flow Meter 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 13.22 % and Forecast to 2022
A flow meter is an instrument used for measuring linear, nonlinear, mass, or volumetric flow rate of a liquid, gas or electricity moving through a pipe. Flow meters are also known as flow gauges, flow indicators, or liquid meters. Flow measurement applications are diverse, with each having its own engineering needs and constraints. These meters provide accurate monitoring and flow control, and find wide applications in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.
The analysts forecast the global flow meter market to grow at a CAGR of 13.22% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global flow meter market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations/shipments/sales value.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Flow Meter Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• ABB
• Elster Group
• General Electric
• Itron
• Landis+Gyr
Other prominent vendors
• Aclara Technologies
• Apator
• Azbil
• Badger Meter
• CGI Group
• Chongqing Shancheng Gas Equipment
• CJSC “Gasdevice”
• CS-INSTRUMENTS
• Diehl Metering (Diehl Stiftung)
• EDMI
• Emerson
• Endress+Hauser Management
• Eurodril LTD
• Forbes Marshall
• Honeywell International
• IMAC Systems
• ITT CONTROLS (Actaris)
• JVC “Premagas Kromschroeder Ukraine ”
• KROHNE
• LAOSP
• Master Meter
• Novator State Enterprise
• OJSC “Ivano-Frankovsky Plant “Prompribor”
• OJSC “Uzhgorodsky Turbogas ”
• OJSC “Yampolsky Instrument-Making Plant ”
• OMEGA Engineering
• ONICON
• Premagas
• Qianwei Kromschroder Meters
• Raychem RPG
• SAGEMCOM
• Schlumberger
• Schneider Electric
• SE “Plant “Arsenal ”
• SE “Plant “Generator ”
• Sensus
• Shinagawa
• SICK
• Siemens
• Wyatt Engineering
• Yokogawa Electric
• ZENNER
Market driver
• Augmented demand for smart flow meters
Market challenge
• Technological obsolescence
Market trend
• Enhancements in meter performance
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product type
Market overview
Global analog flow meter market
Global smart flow meter market
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
Market overview
Flow meter market in Americas
Flow meter market in EMEA
Flow meter market in APAC
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 10: Market trends
Utility data analytics
Enhancements in meter performance
Integration versus modular methodologies
PART 11: Vendor landscape
Competitive landscape
Other prominent vendors
PART 12: Key vendor analysis
ABB
Elster Group
General Electric
Itron
Landis+Gyr
..…..Continued
