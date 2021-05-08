Global 3d And 4d Technology Market: Industry Outlook By Drivers, Restraints And 2016-2022

3D stands for three dimensions which are used to describe every real object. 3D includes length, width, and height. 3D technology revolves around this basic fact and utilizes the dimensions to provide the ‘real effect’ as in case of a 3D film which makes us believe that we are living the movie. Various other applications include the 3D printer, which is used to create designs for objects which seemed less practical. Another application is 3D scanning, which provides the 3D image of the internal body apart from other usages, etc. 4D technology takes the bar to a new level by adding another dimension to the picture, known as time. 4D technology is motion included in 3D. By using 4D technology, people are now able to enjoy much more than 3D video and audio like variations in temperature, smell associated with movie situations (4D films) and can watch body scans with a motion like the movement of a baby in a sonographic scan (4D scan).

Thus, 3D/4D technology is changing the way in which industries have worked till now. It helps in reducing flawed design outcomes and also minimizing costs and time and also helps in increasing efficiency. Other usages also suggest new customer experiences opportunities which seem to be untapped till now.

The primary drivers of the 3D and 4D technology markets are the cinema, animation and gaming industries which are continually evolving because of high demand. As a result, more 3D films are being desired, and virtual reality gaming is becoming a new trend with Xbox developing to Xbox Kinect. Moreover, 4D theatres are also making an impact on the growth of the market. Apart from entertainment, printing industry which was revolutionized by the 3D/4D concept has also been an essential driver of the market. Since the new printing technology helps in providing accurate information regarding product design its importance is increasing at a fast pace.

Another significant driver for the market is the healthcare industry where the accuracy of details increases the chances of survival, and therefore the application of this technology has done wonders. 3D scanning is one of the results for the mentioned need of accuracy. With the advent of 4D technology, all these industries are now looking to go to next level with 4D scanning, 4D cinemas, 4D printers, etc.

We can segment the market for 3D/4D technology via the products offered like 3D printers, 3D cinemas, 3D display, 3D gaming, 3D navigation, 3D integrated circuits, 3D animation, 3D smartphones, 3D imaging, 3D imaging, which involves 3D medical imaging, 3D cameras and 3D scanning and others. 4D also follows the same segmentation with 4D cinemas, 4D scanning playing a significant role as of now. 3D/4D technology can also be segmented regarding regions as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

The 3D/4D market is already well developed in North America and Europe. North America is the biggest market because of investments in the research and development of new applications of the technology. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market.

Samsung Electronics Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Dolby Laboratories Inc., Sony Corporation, 3D Systems and Stratasys Inc form the eminent holders and critical players in the market.

