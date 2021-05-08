Global Autonomous Tractors Market Analysis 2023: Study for Future Scope, Size, Trend and Share

The global Autonomous Tractors market is expected to mask a CAGR of 21.5% during the projected period. The market of autonomous tractors is majorly driven on the back of factors such as growing agriculture sector across the globe. Advanced agricultural equipment is witnessing great demand across the globe and this demand can be attributed to numerous technological advancements in agricultural equipment.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of autonomous tractors market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Solution

– Hardware

– Sensor

– GPS

– Vision System

– Others

– Software

– Services

By Level of Automation

– Partially Automated

– Fully Automated

By Application

– Planting & Seeding

– Harvesting

– Tillage

– Spraying

– Fertilizing

– Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as:

– John Deere

– Autonomous Tractor Corporation

– AGCO corporation

– CNH Industrial

– Kinze Manufacturing

– Other Prominent Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, and recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities).

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

Executive Summary Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Autonomous Tractor Market Global Autonomous Tractor Market Trends Opportunities in Global Autonomous Tractor Market Recent Industry Activities, 2017 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis Products Average Price Analysis, By Country Global Autonomous Tractor Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023 Global Autonomous Tractor Market Segmentation Analysis, By Solution

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Solution

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Solution

10.4. Hardware Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.1. Sensor Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.2. GPS Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.3. Vision System Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.4. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5. Software Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6. Services Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

Global Autonomous Tractor Market Segmentation Analysis, By Level of Automation

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Level of Automation

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Level of Automation

11.4. Partially Automated Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5. Fully Automated Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

Global Autonomous Tractor Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

12.4. Planting & Seeding Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5. Harvesting Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.6. Tillage Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.7. Spraying Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.8. Fertilizing Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.9. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

Geographical Analysis

13.1. Introduction

13.2. North America Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1. By Solution

13.2.1.1. Introduction

13.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Solution

13.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Solution

13.2.1.4. Hardware Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.4.1. Sensor Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.4.2. GPS Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.4.3. Vision System Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.4.4. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.5. Software Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.6. Services Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2. By Level of Automation

13.2.2.1. Introduction

13.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Level of Automation

13.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Level of Automation

13.2.2.4. Partially Automated Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2.5. Fully Automated Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3. By Application

13.2.3.1. Introduction

13.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

13.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

13.2.3.4. Planting & Seeding Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3.5. Harvesting Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3.6. Tillage Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3.7. Spraying Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3.8. Fertilizing Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3.9. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.4. By Country

13.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.2.4.3. U.S. Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.4.4. Canada Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3. Europe Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1. By Solution

13.3.1.1. Introduction

13.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Solution

13.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Solution

13.3.1.4. Hardware Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.4.1. Sensor Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.4.2. GPS Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.4.3. Vision System Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.4.4. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.5. Software Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.6. Services Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.2. By Level of Automation

13.3.2.1. Introduction

13.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Level of Automation

13.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Level of Automation

13.3.2.4. Partially Automated Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.2.5. Fully Automated Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3. By Application

13.3.3.1. Introduction

13.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

13.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

13.3.3.4. Planting & Seeding Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3.5. Harvesting Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3.6. Tillage Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3.7. Spraying Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3.8. Fertilizing Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3.9. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4. By Country

13.3.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.3.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.3.4.3. Germany Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.4. United Kingdom Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.5. France Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.6. Italy Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.7. Spain Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.8. Russia Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.9. Rest of Europe Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4. Asia Pacific Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.1. By Solution

13.4.1.1. Introduction

13.4.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Solution

13.4.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Solution

13.4.1.4. Hardware Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.1.4.1. Sensor Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.1.4.2. GPS Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.1.4.3. Vision System Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.1.4.4. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.1.5. Software Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.1.6. Services Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.2. By Level of Automation

13.4.2.1. Introduction

13.4.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Level of Automation

13.4.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Level of Automation

13.4.2.4. Partially Automated Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.2.5. Fully Automated Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.3. By Application

13.4.3.1. Introduction

13.4.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

13.4.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

13.4.3.4. Planting & Seeding Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.3.5. Harvesting Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.3.6. Tillage Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.3.7. Spraying Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.3.8. Fertilizing Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.3.9. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.4. By Country

13.4.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.4.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.4.4.3. China Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.4.4. India Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.4.5. Japan Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.4.6. South Korea Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.4.7. Indonesia Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.4.8. Taiwan Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.4.9. Australia Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.4.10. New Zealand Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.4.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

Continue…

