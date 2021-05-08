Global Autonomous Tractors Market Analysis 2023: Study for Future Scope, Size, Trend and Share
The global Autonomous Tractors market is expected to mask a CAGR of 21.5% during the projected period. The market of autonomous tractors is majorly driven on the back of factors such as growing agriculture sector across the globe. Advanced agricultural equipment is witnessing great demand across the globe and this demand can be attributed to numerous technological advancements in agricultural equipment.
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of autonomous tractors market with respect to following sub-markets:
By Solution
– Hardware
– Sensor
– GPS
– Vision System
– Others
– Software
– Services
By Level of Automation
– Partially Automated
– Fully Automated
By Application
– Planting & Seeding
– Harvesting
– Tillage
– Spraying
– Fertilizing
– Others
By Geography
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as:
– John Deere
– Autonomous Tractor Corporation
– AGCO corporation
– CNH Industrial
– Kinze Manufacturing
– Other Prominent Players
Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, and recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities).
Table of Content
