Global Building Automation and Control Systems Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025
Building automation is the automatic centralized control of a building’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning, lighting and other systems through a building management system or building automation system (BAS). The objectives of building automation are improved occupant comfort, efficient operation of building systems, reduction in energy consumption and operating costs, and improved life cycle of utilities.
Energy management needs and the growing emphasis on reducing utility costs, continue to drive the adoption of building automation systems. Majority of the large buildings today are equipped with these solutions in the developed parts of the world. Proactive measures taken by government organizations for the implementation of standards, such as ISO 50001 (energy-management-system standard) in the building sector, have the potential to stimulate the integration of building automation systems.
Building automation solutions are emerging as cost-effective tools for essentially all forms of buildings, regardless of energy costs, usage, or climatic conditions. The average net energy savings per installation (of these systems) is about 36% for space heating, water heating, and cooling/ventilation (HVAC), and 23% for lighting (as of 2016). The reduced energy consumption is also contributing toward climate change mitigation. Europe’s emission from fuel combustion is likely to witness a reduction of 9-14% by 2035(according to a report by European Union). This is further driving the growth in the market, due to the government’s support and promotion for further uptake of smart grids, demand-side management, and on-site renewable energy production. Moreover, standards like ISO 50002 (energy-management-system standard) in the building sector are pushing the implementation, which has the potential to stimulate the integration of energy-saving control systems.
Owing to the rising environmental concerns, many organizations are adopting smart building networks to reduce the energy consumption and operational costs in commercial buildings, thus, favoring the market. Globally, it was also estimated that commercial building owners and managers are expected to invest USD 960 billion between 2016 and 2023 on making their existing infrastructure more eco-friendly (according to Smart Glass International). Furthermore, growth in business and emerging business opportunities in developing economies, such as Brazil, China, and India are driving the establishments of new infrastructure in developing nations. With many consumers opting for smart office systems for future proofing, the demand for BMSS is increasing. However, security concerns related to the safety of networks and devices is one of the factors restraining the adoption. Increasing security breaches and growing threats to organizations of cybercriminal organizations are creating cynicism.
In 2018, the global Building Automation and Control Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Building Automation and Control Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Building Automation and Control Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Siemens
Honeywell International
Philips Lighting Holding
United Technologies
Lennox international
GENERAL ELECTRIC
Bosch Security Systems
Schneider Electric
Legrand
Cisco Systems
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Building Management Software
Environmental Control
Lighting Management
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial
Residential
Government
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
