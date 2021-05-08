Global Contactless Payment Terminal Market: Industry Analysis Outlook By Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2016-2022
The deployment of the contactless payment solutions doesnot only help the organizations but also the individuals in order to ensure secure payments which increases the convenience, enhances the operational efficiency and technology integration and at the same time creates competitive differentiation in the gradually developing cashless society.With the increase in development and availability of contactless payment technology in mobile handsets and smart phones, demand for these contactless payment solutions has also grown tremendously across all the countries. Therefore due to this during the forecast period, the market is expected to grow at a swift pace.
Market Dynamics
Reduction in Queuing and Transaction Time and increased convenience in making the low value payments is the major driver for this market. Some other drivers are Ease of Integration with the existing cards and increased average transaction value along with Better Customer Insights, Improved Service Delivery, and Increased Revenue
Opportunities.
Security issues related to contactless technologies and high cost involved in deploying the Epos Terminals are the major constraints faced by this market. Cap on the transactional limit is also one of the constraints faced.
The major opportunities for this market is the increase in adoption of contactless payment technology in mobile handsets and wearables along with the mass adoption of Dual-Interface Chip Technology and Multi-Application Support by NFC and Hce.
The challenges that are faced by this market are sale of cashless readers to merchants and the lack of Standardization and Consumer Awareness.
Market Segmentation
The market for GlobalContactless Payment TerminalsMarket is segmented on the basis of five categories, they are
1) By Technology
Infrared
Bluetooth
Radiofrequency
Carrier-based mobile
2) By Services
Professional Services
a) Consulting Services
b) Integration and Deployment Services
c) Support and Maintenance Services
Managed Services
Multi-Channel Payment and Value-Added Services
3) By Devices
Credit/debit cards
Smart devices
Fobs
Smartcards
4) By Payment Mode
Mobile Handsets
Contactless Smart Cards
Contactless Form Factors
5) By Vertical
Government
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
Telecommunication and It
Transportation and Logistics
Healthcare
Energy and Utilities
Retail
Hospitality
Geographic Analysis
Currently Europe is the largest market for contactless payment solutions and services. But at the end of the forecasted period Asia-Pacific region will be the largest market owing to the fact that India is the second most populous country in the world and it is shifting towards a cashless economy.
Key Players
Some of the major players for Contactless Payment Terminalsare mentioned below:
1. OTI
2. VeriFone
3. IBM
4. Visiontek
5. Ingenico
6. Micros (Oracle)
7. HP
8. Castles Technologies
9. ID Tech
10. Bindo
11. ShopKeep
12. Poynt
13. Revel Systems
14. iZettle
15. Payleven
Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights
Market segments
Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in Market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage