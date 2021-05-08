Global Drilling Services Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025
Drilling services is a key service component of the oil & gas exploration and production life cycle. Drilling services include solutions for drilling wells in a safe, fast, and optimized way by increasing drilling efficiency and minimizing production down time.
This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need will increase.
In 2018, the global Drilling Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Drilling Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
Baker Hughes Inc.
Weatherford International Plc.
Schlumberger Limited
Superior Energy Services Inc.
Transocean Limited
Halliburton Co.
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Contract Drilling
Directional Drilling
Logging While Drilling (LWD)
Drilling Waste Management
Market segment by Application, split into
Onshore
Offshore
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Drilling Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Drilling Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Drilling Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Contract Drilling
1.4.3 Directional Drilling
1.4.4 Logging While Drilling (LWD)
1.4.5 Drilling Waste Management
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Drilling Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Onshore
1.5.3 Offshore
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Drilling Services Market Size
2.2 Drilling Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Drilling Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Drilling Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Baker Hughes Inc.
12.1.1 Baker Hughes Inc. Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Drilling Services Introduction
12.1.4 Baker Hughes Inc. Revenue in Drilling Services Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Baker Hughes Inc. Recent Development
12.2 Weatherford International Plc.
12.2.1 Weatherford International Plc. Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Drilling Services Introduction
12.2.4 Weatherford International Plc. Revenue in Drilling Services Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Weatherford International Plc. Recent Development
12.3 Schlumberger Limited
12.3.1 Schlumberger Limited Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Drilling Services Introduction
12.3.4 Schlumberger Limited Revenue in Drilling Services Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Schlumberger Limited Recent Development
12.4 Superior Energy Services Inc.
12.4.1 Superior Energy Services Inc. Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Drilling Services Introduction
12.4.4 Superior Energy Services Inc. Revenue in Drilling Services Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Superior Energy Services Inc. Recent Development
12.5 Transocean Limited
12.5.1 Transocean Limited Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Drilling Services Introduction
12.5.4 Transocean Limited Revenue in Drilling Services Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Transocean Limited Recent Development
12.6 Halliburton Co.
12.6.1 Halliburton Co. Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Drilling Services Introduction
12.6.4 Halliburton Co. Revenue in Drilling Services Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Halliburton Co. Recent Development
Continued….
