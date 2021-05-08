Global Emergency Location Transmitter Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2016-2022
emergency location transmitting devices can be activated either automatically or manually so that the search and rescue teams can come to the aid. This is a very useful device as the number of lives that can be saved during such disasters are totally dependent on the responsiveness of the rescue teams which in turn depends heavily on the usage of Emergency Location Transmitter. During disasters such as the disappearance of Malaysian Airlines MH370 in 2014 and the crash of EgyptAir Flight 804’s in 2016, teams of search and rescue operations were able to narrow down the crash sites with the help of ELT devices.
Market Dynamics
Increase in both the aviation as well as marine disasters and the need to decrease them is the primary driver for this market. Another driver is the ease and quickness in locating the source of distress signal.
The major restraint faced by this market are the Government regulations and policies on the standards which are to be maintained on the devices, which also keeps on changing at regular intervals. Another constraint is the penalties which are to be paid in case of accidental/false beacons.
Market Segmentation
The market for Global Emergency Location Transmitter is primarily divided by four categories, they are
By Deployment
Manual
Automated
Semi-Automated
By Type of Beacon
Emergency Position Indication Radio Beacon
Emergency Locator Transmitter
Personal Locator Beacon
By Triangulation method
Doppler
Global positioning satellite
Global Navigation Satellite System
Others
By Industry
Aviation
Maritime
Personal
Geographic Analysis
Currently North America and Europe are the leading regions in this market, owing to the high adoption of beacon transmitters in various industry verticals, such as military, aviation, civil aviation, merchant navy, and navy (marine defence). North America commands the highest market share of the global market since 2015, whereas the U.S. is the highest contributor in this region.Middle East & Africa offers a large potential of growth opportunities due to increase in tourism, which has further resulted in increase in security parameters in the aviation industry, especially for travellers. Thus due to the increase in demand for these devices by the security forces of the countries in this region along with the above cause, Middle East and Africa will become the leading region for this market by 2022 followed by Asia-Pacific region.
Key Players
There are a large number of companies that are involved in this market. Some of them are mentioned below
Acrartex, Sarasota avionics, Survival products, Emergency beacon Corp., Mcmurdo, DSS aviation, HR smith, Musson marine, ACK technologies INC
Market segments
Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in Market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage