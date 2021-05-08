Global Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) insurance or Gap insurance is a type of auto insurance that car owners can buy to protect themselves against losses that can arise when the amount of compensation received from a total loss does not fully cover the amount the insured owes on the vehicle’s financing or lease agreement. This situation arises when the balance owed on a car loan is greater than the book value of the vehicle.

This report focuses on the global Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ALA

Admiral

AXA

Warranty Direct (BNP Paribas Cardif)

AAA

Nationwide

Allianz

Covéa Insurance

Direct Gap

InsuretheGap.com (Halo Insurance)

Motoreasy

Click4Gap

Esurance

USAA

Allstate

Progressive

Zurich Insurance

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Finance GAP Insurance

Return-to-invoice GAP Insurance

Vehicle Replacement GAP Insurance

Return-to-value GAP Insurance

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Finance GAP Insurance

1.4.3 Return-to-invoice GAP Insurance

1.4.4 Vehicle Replacement GAP Insurance

1.4.5 Return-to-value GAP Insurance

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Passenger Car

1.5.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance Market Size

2.2 Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 ALA

12.1.1 ALA Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance Introduction

12.1.4 ALA Revenue in Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 ALA Recent Development

12.2 Admiral

12.2.1 Admiral Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance Introduction

12.2.4 Admiral Revenue in Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Admiral Recent Development

12.3 AXA

12.3.1 AXA Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance Introduction

12.3.4 AXA Revenue in Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 AXA Recent Development

12.4 Warranty Direct (BNP Paribas Cardif)

12.4.1 Warranty Direct (BNP Paribas Cardif) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance Introduction

12.4.4 Warranty Direct (BNP Paribas Cardif) Revenue in Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Warranty Direct (BNP Paribas Cardif) Recent Development

12.5 AAA

12.5.1 AAA Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance Introduction

12.5.4 AAA Revenue in Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 AAA Recent Development

12.6 Nationwide

12.6.1 Nationwide Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance Introduction

12.6.4 Nationwide Revenue in Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Nationwide Recent Development

12.7 Allianz

12.7.1 Allianz Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance Introduction

12.7.4 Allianz Revenue in Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Allianz Recent Development

12.8 Covéa Insurance

12.8.1 Covéa Insurance Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance Introduction

12.8.4 Covéa Insurance Revenue in Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Covéa Insurance Recent Development

12.9 Direct Gap

12.9.1 Direct Gap Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance Introduction

12.9.4 Direct Gap Revenue in Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Direct Gap Recent Development

12.10 InsuretheGap.com (Halo Insurance)

12.10.1 InsuretheGap.com (Halo Insurance) Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance Introduction

12.10.4 InsuretheGap.com (Halo Insurance) Revenue in Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 InsuretheGap.com (Halo Insurance) Recent Development

12.11 Motoreasy

12.12 Click4Gap

12.13 Esurance

12.14 USAA

12.15 Allstate

12.16 Progressive

12.17 Zurich Insurance

Continued….

