Global Programmatic Display Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Programmatic Display Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017 – 2022”

Programmatic Display Market 2017

This report studies the global Programmatic Display market, analyzes and researches the Programmatic Display development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

AppNexus Inc.

AOL Inc. (Verizon Communications Inc.)

Yahoo! Inc.

DataXu Inc.

Adroll.Com

Google Inc. (Doubleclick)

Adobe Systems Incorporated

Rubicon Project Inc.

Rocket Fuel Inc.

MediaMath Inc.

IPONWEB Holding Limited (BidSwitch)

Between Digital

Fluct

Adform

The Trade Desk

Turn Inc.

Beeswax

Connexity, Inc.

Centro, Inc.

RadiumOne, Inc.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Real Time Bidding

Private Marketplace

Automated Guaranteed

Market segment by Application, Programmatic Display can be split into

Desktop Display

Desktop Video

Mobile Display

Mobile Video

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Programmatic Display Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

1 Industry Overview of Programmatic Display

1.1 Programmatic Display Market Overview

1.1.1 Programmatic Display Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Programmatic Display Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Programmatic Display Market by Type

1.3.1 Real Time Bidding

1.3.2 Private Marketplace

1.3.3 Automated Guaranteed

1.4 Programmatic Display Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Desktop Display

1.4.2 Desktop Video

1.4.3 Mobile Display

1.4.4 Mobile Video

2 Global Programmatic Display Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Programmatic Display Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 AppNexus Inc.

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Programmatic Display Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 AOL Inc. (Verizon Communications Inc.)

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Programmatic Display Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Yahoo! Inc.

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Programmatic Display Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 DataXu Inc.

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Programmatic Display Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Adroll.Com

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Programmatic Display Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Google Inc. (Doubleclick)

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Programmatic Display Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Adobe Systems Incorporated

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Programmatic Display Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Rubicon Project Inc.

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Programmatic Display Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Rocket Fuel Inc.

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Programmatic Display Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 MediaMath Inc.

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Programmatic Display Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 IPONWEB Holding Limited (BidSwitch)

3.12 Between Digital

3.13 Fluct

3.14 Adform

3.15 The Trade Desk

3.16 Turn Inc.

3.17 Beeswax

3.18 Connexity, Inc.

3.19 Centro, Inc.

3.20 RadiumOne, Inc.

4 Global Programmatic Display Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)

4.1 Global Programmatic Display Market Size by Type (2012-2017)

4.2 Global Programmatic Display Market Size by Application (2012-2017)

4.3 Potential Application of Programmatic Display in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Programmatic Display

5 United States Programmatic Display Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Programmatic Display Market Size (2012-2017)

5.2 United States Programmatic Display Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

6 EU Programmatic Display Development Status and Outlook

6.1 EU Programmatic Display Market Size (2012-2017)

6.2 EU Programmatic Display Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

..…..Continued

