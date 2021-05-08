Global Self Organizing Network Market: Highlights On Future Development, Analysis of Key Players, Trends, Drivers, Forecast 2022 | Amdocs, Nokia Solutions and Networks, Cisco Systems, NEC

Self Organizing Network Market to 2022

Premium Market Insights latest report, “Self Organizing Network – Global”, report covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Self-organizing network is an intelligent mobile network software solution that deals with complex network operations to ensure smooth running and enhanced network performance. Moreover, it also enables constant monitoring of mobile network and related services. The world self-organizing networks (SON) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period (2016 – 2022). Furthermore, the sector is expected to generate $8.3 billion by 2022. SON collect data from various network sources and utilize it to enable self-optimization, self-healing and self-configuration features in network management. Self-organizing networks basically aim to reduce network operators efforts, by automating network management processes. The self-organizing network including Hetnet, Mobile Core and Mobile Backhaul are expected to contribute the growth of the sector.

The key players covered in this study:



Cellwize Wireless Technologies Pte Ltd.

Airhop Communications Inc.

Amdocs Inc.

Nokia Solutions and Networks

Cisco Systems Inc.

NEC Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Ascom Holding AG

Telefonaktiebolaget L. M. Ericsson

RadiSys Corporation

Presently, the telecom industry is facing swift growth in cellular network traffic owing to enhanced use of mobile Internet and rapid uptake in LTE technology. Self-organizing networks offer several benefits, for instance, effective network traffic management, reduced operation cost, improved customer satisfaction and effective load balancing. Moreover, SON facilitate simplified and streamlined management of multi-technology and multi-vendor network that allows service providers to deliver faster services at lower cost. These advanced features have fostered the adoption of SON solution; thereby driving the growth of the market. In addition, rapid uptake in mobile subscriptions mainly in emerging countries is significantly boosting the market growth and providing huge opportunities for world SON market. However, high initial investment involved in SON implementation is restraining the growth of the market.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of world self-organizing networks market with current and future growth opportunities, market trends, challenges and competitive scenario.

The current market trends are quantitatively analyzed and estimated for the period 2015-2022, which have been provided to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porters five forces analysis provides inputs on the potential of buyers and suppliers and highlights the competitive structure of the market that would enable market players to devise effective growth strategies and facilitate better decision-making.

Value chain analysis provides key inputs on the role of different stakeholders involved at various stages of the value chain.

SWOT analysis of the key market players highlight essential strengths and potential opportunities in the market.

Table of Content:

INTRODUCTION

2 KEY TAKEAWAYS

3 MARKET OVERVIEW

4 WORLD SELF-ORGANIZING NETWORKS (SON) MARKET, BY CELLULAR NETWORK

5 WORLD SELF-ORGANIZING NETWORKS (SON) MARKET, BY ARCHITECTURE

6 WORLD SELF-ORGANIZING NETWORKS (SON) MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

7 COMPANY PROFILE

