know the details about Silver Wound Dressings Market including Growth rate, Leading Segment and key players forecast to 2027

Silver has antimicrobial properties. Ancient Greeks and Romans used silver to treat burns and wounds. Silver wound dressings market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising incidences of chronic wounds such as ulcer, diabetic foot, burns, etc., rising number of geriatric and diabetic population and rising awareness about advanced wound care treatment options.

Some of the major players operating in the market are Convatec, 3M, Acelity L.P. , B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smith and Nephew Plc., Johnson And Johnson, Anacapa Technologies , Ferris Mfg , Kinetic Concepts and Mlnlycke Health Care

The global silver wound dressings market is segmented on the basis of type, treatment, and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented as hydrofibre silver dressings, silver alginate dressings, nano crystalline silver dressings, silver nitrate dressings, silver plated nylon fiber dressings, and other silver wound dressings. Based on the treatment, the global silver wound dressings market is segmented into ulcers, skin grafts, lacerations and cuts, surgical wounds, burns, and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The silver wound dressings market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

