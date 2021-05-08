Mobile Offshore Drilling Units Market Analysis by Key Developments, Key Players, and Regions Forecast to 2023

Mobile Offshore Drilling Units Market research report describes market overview, market opportunities, sourcing strategy, market analysis by countries, industrial chain, market risk and driving force. Mobile Offshore Drilling Units Market report is a complete study of latest the product types and applications, key market players for market size, share, sales, price gross margin and revenue.

The report gives review of Mobile Offshore Drilling Units Market, including characterization, fabricating innovation, industry chain investigation, business advertise diagram, item contributions, and industry income division and most recent market progression.

Mobile Offshore Drilling Units market manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, market share, revenue for each company:

Keppel Corporation Limited

Samsung Heavy Industries Co.

Ltd

Sembcorp Marine Ltd

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co.

Ltd

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co.

Ltd

Friede & Goldman

Ltd

Damen Shipyards Group

Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore Limited

Irving Shipbuilding Inc. Mobile Offshore Drilling Units Market Dynamics

January 2018: Keppel Corporation is in discussion with Borr Drilling Limited for the possible sale of six jack-ups for around USD 960 million to Borr Drilling. The jack-up rigs are currently being made by Keppel Corporation’s subsidiary Keppel Offshore & Marine Limited.