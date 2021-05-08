Mobile Payment Market 2019 Global Industry Top Key Players: BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED, ECONET WIRELESS ZIMBABWE LIMITED, MAHINDRA COMVIVA, MASTERCARD , NCORPORATED, MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A., MTN GROUP ,ORANGE S.A., PAYPAL , OLDINGS, INC., ,AFARICOM LIMITED, VODACOM GROUP LIMITED

Mobile Payment Market research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The report is a direct window to the Mobile Payment market as it consists what the key players and brands are doing when it comes to recent developments, products launches, research, joint ventures, merges and acquisitions.

This report studies the Mobile Payment market. In contrast to the traditional banking business model, Mobile Payment is the move to online banking where banking services are delivered over the internet. It has all the same functions as a head office, branch office, online service, bank cards, ATM and point of sale machines.

Some of The Leading Players of Mobile Payment Market

BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED

ECONET WIRELESS ZIMBABWE LIMITED

MAHINDRA COMVIVA

MASTERCARD INCORPORATED

MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A.

MTN GROUP

ORANGE S.A.

PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.

SAFARICOM LIMITED

VODACOM GROUP LIMITED

Get Sample PDF Illustration Here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005309/

MARKET DYNAMICS

Advantages such as fast and easy payments, convenience, flexibility, and the rising demand & penetration of mobile phones are anticipated to boost the mobile payment market globally. Concerns such as cyberthieves who spoof your mobile wallet and malware in cell phones are one of the major restraining factors in the mobile payment market. Growing market attractiveness of mobile payments in emerging industry verticals especially retail, e-commerce, and entertainment is anticipated to further provide good opportunities to the players operating in the mobile payment market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Mobile payment Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of technology, media, and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Mobile payment market with detailed market segmentation by mode of transaction, type of mobile payment, and application. The global mobile payment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading mobile payment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global mobile payment market is segmented on the basis of mode of transaction, type of mobile payment and application. On the basis of mode of transaction, the mobile payment market is segmented into short message service, wireless application protocol and near field communication. The mobile payment market on the basis of the type of mobile payment is classified into, mobile money and mobile wallets. Based on application, the mobile payment market is segmented into hospitality and transportation, retail, healthcare, energy and utilities, entertainment and others.

To Buy this Report, Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005309/

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEAWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY MOBILE PAYMENT MARKET LANDSCAPE MOBILE PAYMENT MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS MOBILE PAYMENT MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS MOBILE PAYMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TECHNOLOGY TYPE MOBILE PAYMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SERVICES MOBILE PAYMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION MOBILE PAYMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USER MOBILE PAYMENT MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE MOBILE PAYMENT MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES APPENDIX

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]