Nasal Implant Market Demand Led by Increasing Prevalence of Nasal Related Diseases in Upcoming Years

The global nasal implant market is segmented into material such as synthetic, and biological. Additionally, synthetic segment is further sub-segmented into metal (titanium), ceramics and polymers (silicon, polyethylene, PTFE, polyamides and polyesters). Moreover, biological segment is further sub-segmented into autograft, xenographt, allograft and alloplast. Among these segments, synthetic segment is projected to attain a remarkable CAGR by 2023. Likely, increasing incidences of nasal tumors across the globe is envisioned to propel the growth of nasal implant market. Moreover, supportive government initiatives are also positively impacting the growth of nasal implant market.

Global nasal implant market is expected to register a considerable CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period. Moreover, the global nasal implant market is anticipated to reach at noteworthy revenue of USD 698.7 Million by 2023. The market is expected to expand on the back of increasing number of population of suffering from heavy snoring and sleep apnea.

The hospitals segment by end user is envisioned to capture the biggest market of overall nasal implant market by the end of 2023. In terms of regional platform, North America region captured the largest market of nasal implant in terms of revenue in 2015. Additionally, U.S. is the major contributor in the market of nasal implant in this region due to high rate adoption of advanced healthcare technologies. Moreover, Asia-Pacific region is the most lucrative market due to emerging economies such as India and China. Moreover, presence of highest number of geriatric population in Japan coupled with increasing disease related with nose is predicted to elevate the market of nasal implant in near future.

Technological Advancement in Nasal Implant

Growing advancement in nasal implantation such as development of biodegradable techniques and drugs along with introduction of grafting and implanting material are predicted to significantly foster the growth of global market of nasal implant. Furthermore, rising adoption of biodegradable techniques for nasal implant is also fuelling the growth of nasal implant market.

Increasing Prevalence of Nasal Related Diseases

Growing incidences of nasal related disease such as nasal tumours, sleep apnea and others along with rising old age population across the globe is anticipated to flourish the growth of nasal implant market. Further, growing awareness regarding nasal related diseases is also projected to bolster the market of nasal implant.

On the contrary, high cost and lack of awareness related with nasal implant is expected to hamper the growth of nasal implant market by 2023.

The report titled “Nasal Implant Market: Global Demand, Growth Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2023” delivers detailed overview of the global nasal implant market in terms of market segmentation by material, by end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global Nasal Implant Market which includes company profiling of Surgiform Technologies LLC, Sientra, Inc., Stryker Corporation, KLS Martin L.P Medartis AG, Johnson & Johnson, Implantech , TMJ Concepts and Nagor. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global nasal implant market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

