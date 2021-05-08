Philippines Soft Drinks Packaging Market – Growth, Trends, Supply, Segments, Key Players, Opportunities and Forecast 2019-2023
Soft Drinks Packaging Market Philippines 2023
The seasonal effect of elections in 2016 has created a slowdown in total soft drinks packaging in 2017, as categories such as juice and RTD tea declined. Despite registering positive growth in carbonates, the biggest contributor of soft drinks packaging, carbonates also contributed to the slowdown of soft drinks packaging. Meanwhile, bottled water and RTD coffee also contributed positively to the packaging industry, albeit were unable to offset decline in other soft drinks categories. The growth…
Euromonitor International’s Soft Drinks Packaging in Philippines report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.
Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports and Energy Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
List of Contents and Tables
Headlines
Prospects
Growth Slowdown in Total Soft Drinks Packaging Following A Strong Election Year
Convenience-seeking Behaviour of Consumers Drives Greater Pet Conversion
Smaller Packaging Continuously Sought Across the Category
Executive Summary
the Packaging Industry Strengthens in 2017
Smaller Pack Sizes Appeal To Convenience-seeking Packaged Food Consumers
Non-alcoholic Drinks Embraces Pet Bottles
Manufacturers Offer More Variety in Packaging Sizes in Alcoholic Drinks
Larger Pack Sizes Are Popular in Beauty and Personal Care
Larger Pack Sizes Flourish in Home Care Packaging
Packaging Legislation
Packaging Legislation Remains Unchanged
Legislation Is More Geared To Decrease Sugary Beverage Consumption Rather Than Be Stricter on Packaging
Recycling and the Environment
the Implementation of Solid Waste Management Regulations Continues To Be A Challenge
Manufacturers Do Their Share in Recycling and Protecting the Environment
Packaging Design and Labelling
Players Use Packaging To Emphasise Health Claims
Manufacturers Turn To Packaging To Premiumise Their Products
Convenience-driven Packaging Is Set To Continue Appealing To Those With More Mobile Lifestyles
