Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025
POCT, also called near-patient testing, is performed outside a clinical laboratory.
The increasing penetration of POCT devices in developed countries is one of the significant factors driving the growth of this market.
The global Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:F.Hoffmann-La RocheAlereAbbott LaboratoriesSiemens HealthcareAccriva DiagnosticsCoaquSenseDiagonHelena Point of CareHemoSonicsiLine MicrosystemsMedtronicMicropoint BioscienceSysmex
Segment by RegionsNorth America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by TypeConsumables
Instruments
Segment by ApplicationHospitals And Private Clinics
Home Care
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table Of Contents:
1 Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Market Overview1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing1.2 Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Segment by Type1.2.1 Global Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Consumables
1.2.3 Instruments
1.3 Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Segment by Application1.3.1 Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Hospitals And Private Clinics
1.3.3 Home Care
1.4 Global Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Market by Region1.4.1 Global Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Market Size Region
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.5 Global Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Market Size1.5.1 Global Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Revenue (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Global Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Production (2014-2025)
2 Global Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Market Competition by Manufacturers2.1 Global Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
…
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Business7.1 F.Hoffmann-La Roche7.1.1 F.Hoffmann-La Roche Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 F.Hoffmann-La Roche Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 Alere7.2.1 Alere Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 Alere Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 Abbott Laboratories7.3.1 Abbott Laboratories Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 Abbott Laboratories Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 Siemens Healthcare7.4.1 Siemens Healthcare Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 Siemens Healthcare Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 Accriva Diagnostics7.5.1 Accriva Diagnostics Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 Accriva Diagnostics Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
Continued…….
