Polycarbonate Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Revenue Growth Development, Business Opportunities, and Industry Analysis by 2023

The Polycarbonate Market 2019 report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and share market, industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel. Polycarbonate market offers the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers a strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be the new entrant’s, market trends, market overview, distribution or pricing issues.

The Polycarbonate market is predicted to develop CAGR at 4.28% during the forecast period 2019-2023.

About Polycarbonate market: The automotive industry is among the major end-users of polycarbonates. High fuel cost and fluctuating fuel prices are the key factors behind the change in consumer preference from traditional passenger cars to fuel-efficient and lightweight cars. Automotive manufacturers are increasingly using polycarbonate plastics in the manufacture of automotive components. Owing to their lightweight design, high transparency, and excellent impact resistance, polycarbonates are replacing conventional materials and playing a key role in increasing fuel economy and decreasing carbon dioxide emissions. Stringent government norms to reduce greenhouse gas emission, carbon dioxide emission, and other harmful pollutants are also fueling the demand for fuel efficient and light vehicles. Therefore, companies in the US market have started using lightweight materials such as polycarbonates to make vehicles lightweight and fuel-efficient. The rising demand for such lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles is fueling the consumption of polycarbonates, resulting in the growth of the global polycarbonate market . Technavio’s analysts have predicted that the polycarbonate market will register a CAGR of almost 5% by 2023.

List of the Key Players of Polycarbonate:

Covestro AG

LG Chem

MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY

INC

SABIC

TEIJIN LIMITED