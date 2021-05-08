Sliding Sleeves Market 2018: Global Analysis by Key Players – Baker Hughes, Halliburton, NCS Multistage, Schlumberger

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Sliding Sleeves Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2023”

Sliding Sleeves Market 2018

The sliding sleeve is one of the well completion tools that allows communication between the tubing and the annulus for well kill operation, circulation for tubing or annulus, and selective zone production. The sliding sleeve is essentially a full-opening with an inner sleeve that can be opened or closed by means of a wireline shifting tool. The main applications for a sliding sleeve include providing circulation to the annulus pre/post workover, multizone completions, and annulus communications for power fluid, e.g., jet pump installation. Sliding sleeves serve as a good alternative to plug and perf type of well completions.

The analysts forecast the global sliding sleeves market to grow at a CAGR of 4.40% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global sliding sleeves market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations and exclude spares and aftermarket.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Sliding Sleeves market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

