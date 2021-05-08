Smart Cities Market Covers the Regional Analysis (Germany, UK, Italy, France and Rest of Europe and Many More)

Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Smart Cities

Smart Cities Market research report describes market overview, market opportunities, sourcing strategy, market analysis by countries, industrial chain, market risk and driving force. Smart Cities Market report is a complete study of latest the product types and applications, key market players for market size, share, sales, price gross margin and revenue.

The report gives review of Smart Cities Market, including characterization, fabricating innovation, industry chain investigation, business advertise diagram, item contributions, and industry income division and most recent market progression.

Smart Cities market manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, market share, revenue for each company: 

  • ABB Ltd.
  • CISCO Systems Inc.
  • Emerson Electric Company
  • IBM (International Business Machines) Corporation
  • Alcatel-Lucent S.A
  • Ericsson
  • Delta Controls
  • General Electric (GE)
  • Hitachi Ltd.
  • Novartis International AG
  • Huawei Investment & Holding Co.
  • Ltd.
  • Schneider Electric SE
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Siemens AG

    Smart Cities Market Dynamics

  • Drivers
    – Adoption of Green Technology
    – Rapidly Growing Urban Population
    – Increasing Telecom Penetration
    – Rising adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT)
  • Restraints
    – Lack of Robust Telecom Infrastructure in Developing Countries

    Geographical Segmentation: For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2018 to 2023. This report covers following regions: North America, South America, Asia & Pacific, Europe, MEA

    Key Developments in the Smart Cities Market:

  • January 2018 – Emerson Electric Company introduced a technology to control multiple smart thermostats on single dashboard to help ensure human comfort and energy efficiency.
  • December 2017 – ABB introduced 20-second flash charging technology that allows a bus to connect to a charging point and top up its batteries in less than 1 second, while passengers embark and disembark.
  • December 2017 – Schneider Electric introduced EcoStruxureTM Grid in Hyderabad, India to generate higher efficiency in power generation and distribution.

    Major Points from Table of Contents:

    1.Introduction Covers Study Deliverables, General Study Assumptions
    2. Research Methodology Covers Introduction, Analysis Methodology, Study Phases, Econometric Modelling.
    3. Executive Summary
    4. Market Overview and Trends Covers Introduction, Market Trends, Porter’s Five Force, Porter’s Five Force Framework, Bargaining Power of Suppliers, Bargaining Power of Suppliers, Bargaining Power of Suppliers, Bargaining Power of Consumers, Threat of New Entrants, Threat of Substitute Products and Services, Competitive Rivalry within the Industry
    5. Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities.
    6. Smart Cities Market, Segmented by End-User Type.
    7. Smart Cities Market, Segmented by Type
    8. Smart Cities Market, Segmented by Geography

