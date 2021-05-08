Smart Thermostat Market Share 2019 Industry Size, Growth Factors, Top Leaders, Development Strategy, Future Trends, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast 2024

The Global Smart Thermostat Market report covers total market for Smart Thermostat has been analysed based on the Porter’s five forces model. The impact of the different market factors, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities, challenges key issues SWOT analysis, and technology forecasting is also illustrated in the report. This gives an idea about the key drivers, such as high growth and demand in emerging economies countries.

Globally, this market focuses on some particular strategies to progress the growth of these industries. To understand the existing structure and scenario of various companies, major key strategies are explained in this report. Different regions are explained to give a clear idea of various terms, such as current trends, size, and shares along with the productivity of industries.

This research report categorizes the global Smart Thermostat market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The global smart thermostat market was valued at USD 962.97 million in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 10745.40 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 49.16%, during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The scope of the market is limited to its applications across different end-users, such as industrial, commercial, and residential among others.

Energy saving has been the primary value proposition of smart thermostats among consumers, with statistics suggesting an average cost saving of around USD 100 to USD 150 per year. With the penetration of smart home technologies in common households, the capabilities of smart thermostats have also grown, allowing companies to incorporate more features with iteration of the device. These factors have been instrumental in driving the global smart thermostat market.

High Return on Investments and Energy Savings to Drive the Adoption of Smart Thermostats

The Smart thermostats have witnessed rapid growth in adoption in the developed nations, owing to increasing consumer interest in smart devices. While the industry initially focused on tech savvy consumers, growing adoption of smart homes and connected devices across consumer segments have propelled the adoption of smart thermostats. The market is experiencing boost with sales of smart home voice assistants, such as Amazon Echo, and Google smart home growing. Many companies are integrating compatibility with these systems enabling users to completely automate homes, while also building the abilities of smart thermostats, with consumers willing to take advantage of energy savings and automation. However, limited awareness in the developing nations is one of the major challenges, while slowdown in innovations is leading to a wide product category offering similar features.

Wi-Fi to Witness The Fastest Growth Over The Forecast Period

Wi-Fi has become one of the most widely used networks across the world, offering a range of Wi-Fi compatible devices. Also, the technology has the highest penetration rates in comparison with other deployment models with most of the residential, commercial, and industrial spaces enabled with Wi-Fi compatibility. Thus, Wi-Fi enabled smart thermostats gain huge consumer demand, with an extensive compatibility across multiple devices. The Global shipment of Wi-Fi enabled smart devices was estimated to USD 65 million, in 2017. With most of the smart devices in market being Wi-Fi compatible, the demand for devices working on similar networks is growing. While many companies are offering devices with cross network compatibility that can operate on multiple technologies, such as NFC, and Bluetooth, Wi-Fi is expected to remain the standard technology. Wi-Fi is expected to become the ‘go-to’ technology, with next generation smart thermostat devices focused on smart home assistants, allowing many smart home assistants to work on Wi-Fi.

North America to Hold the Largest Market Share

United States of America and Canada are the countries considered under the North American region, and are also the largest markets for smart devices across the globe. Companies offering the products, both start-ups and established giants, have been identified to be focussing on this region, with most of the products being launched initially in North America. USA is one of the largest markets for smart devices and IoT technologies, with high penetration in all the segments, including residential and commercial. The Smart Thermostats witnessed sales of 5.8 million units in 2017, compared to 4.9 million in 2016. Connected thermostat sales are expected to surge past USD 400 million in 2018, with users increasingly adopting new, and upgraded devices, offering more smart features and compatibility. Also, presence of strong sales and distribution networks, and higher budgets of the consumers is supporting the growth of the market further. With around 50% of the households in North America expected to turn smart by end of the decade, the consumption of smart thermostats is expected to continue to project strong growth rates in the coming years.

Key Developments in the Market

• January 2018 – Honeywell group had announced partnership with Whirlpool electronics at CES 2017. Whirlpool’s range of smart appliances are being integrated with Honeywell Wi-Fi smart thermostat systems. This move is expected to enable Honeywell further push its device compatibility, with the company joining Nest devices in terms of whirlpool smart appliance integration.

• November 2017 – Honeywell International introduced, Self-Monitored Smart Home Security System to safeguard and secure homes. The camera base station will enable enhancements in the future, such as facial recognition and wireless motion viewers, to provide expanded home coverage.

• September 2017 – Honeywell International and Lear Corporation developed an effective system to identify and validate the software commands. The company’s software and security centers monitor in-vehicle network communications, and Lear’s electric gateways, and security modules can be effective toolset to detect, and report anomalies preceding the mechanical failure, or intentional hack of the vehicles.

The major players include – NEST LABS INC., TEXAS INSTRUMENTS LIMITED, SIEMENS CORPORATION, SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC, EMERSON ELECTRIC, HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC., LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC., ECOBEE Nest Labs, Inc., Texas Instruments Limited, Siemens Corporation, Schneider Electric, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International Inc., Lennox International Inc., Ecobee Company, Control4 Corporation, Energate Inc., CONTROL4 CORPORATION, ENERGATE INC., amongst others.

Smart Thermostat Market Forecast 2019-2024

The Smart Thermostat industry research report analyses the supply, sales, production, and market status comprehensively. Production market shares and sales market shares are analysed along with the study of capacity, production, sales, and revenue. Several other factors such as import, export, gross margin, price, cost, and consumption are also analysed under the section Analysis of Smart Thermostat production, supply, sales and market status.

Lastly, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

