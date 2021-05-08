Smoke Grenade Market – Business Growth, Leading Players and Forecast 2023

The Report Focuses on Smoke Grenade Market in Asia Pacific Market, especially in China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, India, Australia. The report categorizes the market based on Manufacturers Countries/Region, Types and Application.

The smoke grenade market is estimated to witness a CAGR of approximately 5% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

Market Highlights:

The prime factor leading to the growth in smoke grenade market is the increasing utilization of smoke grenades in riot controls in various countries across the globe. Additionally, these grenades are easily available and cost less, which further increases the market demand. The factors that drive the smoke grenades market are increase in naval and army operations, crowd control measures and rise in internal violence.

Smoke grenades are designed specially to screen, signal, start fires, control riots, and destroy equipment. They are used for short distance purposes and have 4-5 seconds fire delay, which allows the soldier to deploy the grenade safely.Smoke grenades produce a larger amount of smoke as compared to normal smoke bombs.

Regional Analysis:

In terms of region, Europe is leading region due to growing demand for the use of non-lethal weapons in UK, France, and Russia. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to immense demand for smoke grenade in India and China due to increase in riots and protests.

The global smoke grenade market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America hold major market share during the forecast period. The extensive use of smoke grenades by the law enforcement agencies to riot control increases the demand for the market in his region.

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global smoke grenade market, tracking three market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa, Latin America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the smoke grenade market by its protection level, protection type, material, and region.

Key Players:

The key players in the smoke grenade market are Centanex (UK), Chemring Group PLC (US), Condor Non-Lethal Technologies (Brazil), Combined Systems (US), DAEKWANG CHEMICAL Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Enola Gaye (US), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), Safariland, LLC (US), Sport Smoke, LLC (US), and3rd Light Limited (UK) are among others.

Segmentation:

By Type

Burst Smoke Grenade

Micro Smoke Grenade

Wire Pull Smoke Grenade

Others

By Application

Signalling

Screening & Obscuring

Riot Control

Others

By End-Users

Military and Defence

Law Enforcements and Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

