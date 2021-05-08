Sports and Fitness Wears Global Market Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Sports and Fitness Wears Market 2019-2025

Market Highlights:

Sports and fitness wear is worn during workouts, sports, or any physical exercise to provide the wearer comfort and style. T-shirts, hoodies, shorts, and tracksuits are typical sport-specific apparel used while playing sports and doing other physical activities such as exercise. Sports and fitness apparel is designed to be lightweight and has thermal properties that allow the wearer to stay warm in cold conditions and vice versa.

The sports apparel segment dominated the market and held over 90% of the revenue market shares. The demand for sports apparel has increased significantly among men because of their increased involvement in sports activities and adventurous exploration.

In addition to the data part, the report also provides overview of Sports and Fitness Wears market, including classification, application, manufacturing technology, industry chain analysis and latest market dynamics.

Finally, a customized report in order to meet user’s requirements is also available.

Top key players

Nike

Adidas

Under Armour

Puma

VF

Anta

Gap

Columbia Sports Apparels

Lululemon Athletica

LiNing

Amer Sports

ASICS

Hanesbrands

PEAK

Ralph Lauren

361sport

Xtep

Billabong

Kappa

This report focuses on the global Sports and Fitness Wears status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Sports and Fitness Wears development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Sports and Fitness Wears Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Sports and Fitness Wears Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Sports Apparel

1.4.3 Fitness Apparel

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Sports and Fitness Wears Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Professional Athletic

1.5.3 Amateur Sport

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Sports and Fitness Wears Market Size

2.1.1 Global Sports and Fitness Wears Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Sports and Fitness Wears Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Sports and Fitness Wears Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Sports and Fitness Wears Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Sports and Fitness Wears Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Sports and Fitness Wears Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Sports and Fitness Wears Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Sports and Fitness Wears Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Sports and Fitness Wears Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Sports and Fitness Wears Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Sports and Fitness Wears Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

…

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Nike

11.1.1 Nike Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Nike Sports and Fitness Wears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Nike Sports and Fitness Wears Products Offered

11.1.5 Nike Recent Development

11.2 Adidas

11.2.1 Adidas Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Adidas Sports and Fitness Wears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Adidas Sports and Fitness Wears Products Offered

11.2.5 Adidas Recent Development

11.3 Under Armour

11.3.1 Under Armour Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Under Armour Sports and Fitness Wears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Under Armour Sports and Fitness Wears Products Offered

11.3.5 Under Armour Recent Development

11.4 Puma

11.4.1 Puma Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Puma Sports and Fitness Wears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Puma Sports and Fitness Wears Products Offered

11.4.5 Puma Recent Development

11.5 VF

11.5.1 VF Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 VF Sports and Fitness Wears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 VF Sports and Fitness Wears Products Offered

11.5.5 VF Recent Development

11.6 Anta

11.6.1 Anta Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Anta Sports and Fitness Wears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

Continued …

