Telecom Analytics Market Share 2019 Global Industry Share, Demand, Top Players, Industry Size, Future Growth By 2024: Market Reports World

The Global Telecom Analytics Market report covers total market for Telecom Analytics has been analysed based on the Porter’s five forces model. The impact of the different market factors, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities, challenges key issues SWOT analysis, and technology forecasting is also illustrated in the report. This gives an idea about the key drivers, such as high growth and demand in emerging economies countries.

Globally, this market focuses on some particular strategies to progress the growth of these industries. To understand the existing structure and scenario of various companies, major key strategies are explained in this report. Different regions are explained to give a clear idea of various terms, such as current trends, size, and shares along with the productivity of industries.

This research report categorizes the global Telecom Analytics market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The Telecom Analytics market has been estimated to register a CAGR of 32.71% during the forecast period (2018-2023). Telecom analytics market brings together sophisticated business intelligence (BI) technologies, which are loaded to satisfy the complex demands of the telecom industry. These include, developing sales, reducing churn and deception, enhancing risk management, and decreasing operational costs.

Telecom analytics is becoming an increasingly important component of every aspect of a communications service provider’s (CSP) operations. The demand for efficiency gains, coupled with the need to personalize customers’ experiences, is driving new installations. The scope of the study is segmented by Customer Analytics, Network Analytics, Market Analytics, Price Analytics, and Service Analytics types of application.

Need to Prevent Customer Attrition is the Major Driver for the Market

Cellular Service Providers depend on customers to use their service to gain revenue. So, in order to make the customer stay with their service, CSPs are increasingly depending on analytics tools to understand the customer’s needs, or to check for any disruption in the network. With ability to port from one operator to other operator without changing number, the attribution is further expected to increase. Thus, this will drive the market for telecom analytics, so as to provide better service to the customer.

Network Analytics Segment is expected to have Significant Market Share

The network analytics feature brings visibility to the performance and behavior of the data center infrastructures. This feature collects data and analyzes the latter using sophisticated algorithms. Network optimization is allowing the CSPs to meet the expanding demands placed on today’s converged networks. The new generation of network analytics abilities can support better capacity planning and traffic management, as well as more efficient service assurance to deliver a customer experience that retains subscribers and increases revenue. Analytics is a significant growth possibility for the CSPs, helping them to innovate and outperform an ever-expanding list of competitors.

North America is expected to dominate the Market for Telecom Analytics

In the United States, fixed-line broadband penetration has reached close to 100%. And mobile penetration is also in excess of the population of several countries. Mobile internet penetration is dramatically increasing in this region. North America has some of the world’s largest cellular service providers, who rely excessively on consumer feedback. By opting for telecom analytics, the CSPs can provide better quality service at high efficiency. The major network providers in this region are always competing to draw customers to their services. In order to avoid consumer attrition, these CSPs are expected to focus on using analytics tools to recover on areas where they have been below par once. The amount of data traffic has also increased significantly, forcing the CSPs to offer services without any disruption efficiently. Coupled with a growing consumer base for mobile phones and other cellular devices, the adoption of telecom analytics by CSPs is only destined to increase.

Key Developments in the Market

• February 2018 – Pod Solutions and Subex announced a new partnership with telecom analytics solutions. Subex Secure is designed to provide security for IoT billing and connectivity services. The partnership with Subex is expected to enable Pod Solutions to develop advanced security services, allowing customers to rapidly create, deploy and bill mission critical IoT solutions with better security and resilience

The major players include – EMC CORPORATION, ORACLE CORPORATION, INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION (IBM), SAP SE, MICROSOFT CORPORATION, CISCO SYSTEMS INC., ACCENTURE PLC., HEWLETT-PACKARD EMC Corporation, Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Accenture Plc., Hewlett-Packard Company, Teradata Corporation, Wipro Limited, Nokia Corporation, TERADATA CORPORATION, WIPRO LIMITED, and NOKIA CORPORATION, amongst other.

Telecom Analytics Market Forecast 2019-2024

The Telecom Analytics industry research report analyses the supply, sales, production, and market status comprehensively. Production market shares and sales market shares are analysed along with the study of capacity, production, sales, and revenue. Several other factors such as import, export, gross margin, price, cost, and consumption are also analysed under the section Analysis of Telecom Analytics production, supply, sales and market status.

Lastly, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

