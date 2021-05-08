The CMOS Image Sensors market is forecasted to reach $10.49 billion by 2018 growing at a CAGR of 7.88% over the forecasted period 2016-2022
The CMOS Image Sensors market is forecasted to reach $10.49 billion by 2018 growing at a CAGR of 7.88% over the forecasted period.The key drivers which are making the CMOS Image Sensors market to grow lucratively are increasing need for high quality images, increasing safety regulations and adoption of ADAS.
Market Dynamics
Complex manufacturing process of High Resolution Image Sensors are hindering the growth of the market. The CMOS industry is moderately capital intensive and is a highly consolidated industry. There are only few competitors in the market. Emerging applications of image sensors and evolution in technology are few of the factors driving market demand.The biggest challenge for the industry is to maintain balance between technology, price and quality. CMOS sensors are increasingly being used to assist in enhancing car safety, driving assistance, and driving comfort levels in automobiles.
Market Segmentation
Segmentation by Technology
Front side illuminated
Back side illuminated
Segmentation by Application
Consumer electronics
Automotive
Industrial
Medical
Consumer electronics segment has the biggest market share(45%).Implementation of CMOS sensors in devices like smartphones, tablets, PCs, and digital cameras is forecasted to create high market demand during the forecast period.
Segmentation by Geography
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
Huge growth rate is expected in case of the Asia Pacific region when compared to other regions because of the presence of developing countries such as China & India, followed by North America and Europe.
Key Players
Some of the top companies mentioned in the report are Aptina Imaging Corporation , Omnivision Technologies Inc., Samsung Electronics Co.Ltd.,Canon Inc. , , Sony Corporation , and among others.
Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights
Market segments
Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in Market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage