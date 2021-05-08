The CMOS Image Sensors market is forecasted to reach $10.49 billion by 2018 growing at a CAGR of 7.88% over the forecasted period 2016-2022

The CMOS Image Sensors market is forecasted to reach $10.49 billion by 2018 growing at a CAGR of 7.88% over the forecasted period.The key drivers which are making the CMOS Image Sensors market to grow lucratively are increasing need for high quality images, increasing safety regulations and adoption of ADAS.

Market Dynamics

Complex manufacturing process of High Resolution Image Sensors are hindering the growth of the market. The CMOS industry is moderately capital intensive and is a highly consolidated industry. There are only few competitors in the market. Emerging applications of image sensors and evolution in technology are few of the factors driving market demand.The biggest challenge for the industry is to maintain balance between technology, price and quality. CMOS sensors are increasingly being used to assist in enhancing car safety, driving assistance, and driving comfort levels in automobiles.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Technology

Front side illuminated

Back side illuminated

Segmentation by Application

Consumer electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Medical

Consumer electronics segment has the biggest market share(45%).Implementation of CMOS sensors in devices like smartphones, tablets, PCs, and digital cameras is forecasted to create high market demand during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Huge growth rate is expected in case of the Asia Pacific region when compared to other regions because of the presence of developing countries such as China & India, followed by North America and Europe.

Key Players

Some of the top companies mentioned in the report are Aptina Imaging Corporation , Omnivision Technologies Inc., Samsung Electronics Co.Ltd.,Canon Inc. , , Sony Corporation , and among others.

Report Contents

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage