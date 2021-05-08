Transparent Plastics Market – In-Depth Analysis with Booming Trends Supporting Growth and Forecast till 2027 | Asahi Kasei , BASF , Covestro , Dow Chemical Company

Plastic is a synthetic material generated from oils and a wide variety of organic polymers namely, polyethylene, nylon etc. The most advantageous feature of any plastic is that it can be molded into shape when it is soft, and then it sets easily into slightly elastic or rigid form as per the requirement. Transparent plastic is a lightweight plastic that is manufactured to be semi or fully rigid. Light can easily pass through it. Transparent plastics have a repellent impact, prevents food or liquid products from sinking out of it and restricts the entry of dust particles. Transparent plastics are used in our day to day lives for packaging and carrying eatables liquids. They also find their application in the treatment of long bone fractures in paraplegic patients.

The increased shelf life of packaged products and ease of personalization drives the growth of the transparent plastic market. Besides this, an upsurge in the demand for online shopping and packaged food has boosted the development of the market. However, non-biodegradable properties of transparent plastic and an increase in demand for eco-friendly in developing countries restrain the growth of the transparent plastic market. The emerging practice of replacing glass with plastic products, adopted by automotive industries is a factor anticipated to accelerate the growth of the market in years to come.

Companies Covered in this Report

Asahi Kasei , BASF , Covestro , Dow Chemical Company , INEOS , LANXESS , LG Chem , LyondellBasell , PPG Industries , Teijin Limited

The “Global Transparent Plastics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and material industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the transparent plastics market with detailed market segmentation by type, polymer type, application, and geography. The global transparent plastics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading transparent plastics players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global transparent plastics market is segmented on the basis of type, polymer type, application and geography. On the basis of type, the market classify into rigid and flexible. The market on the basis of polymer type is broken into polyvinyl chloride, polystyrene, polyethylene terephthalate, polycarbonate,polypropylene and others. As per application the market is bifurcated into packaging, building & construction, electrical & electronics, automotive, consumer goods, medical and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The transparent plastics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the transparent plastics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the transparent plastics market in these regions.

Table of Contents

1. INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. TRANSPARENT PLASTICS MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. TRANSPARENT PLASTICS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. TRANSPARENT PLASTICS MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. TRANSPARENT PLASTICS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE

8. TRANSPARENT PLASTICS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – POLYMER TYPE

9. TRANSPARENT PLASTICS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

10. TRANSPARENT PLASTICS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

12. TRANSPARENT PLASTICS MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

