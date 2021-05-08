Yacht Charter Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2017 to 2025

Yacht Charter Market Overview

Yacht charter is defined as renting of yacht for travelling various destinations. There are two types of yacht charter, bareboat and crewed. Yacht is different from working ships mainly due to yacht is used for leisure purposes. Yacht chartering is usually a vacation activity but it can also be used for corporate events.

Market Size and Forecast

The global yacht charter market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Further, the market of yacht charter is expanding on the back of rising disposable income of the population and growing inclination of young travellers toward sailing holidays.

The global yacht charter market is segmented into yacht type, consumer, yacht size and region. Further, yacht type segment is sub-segmented into motor yacht and sailing yacht. Further, motor yacht segment captured the largest market of yacht charter in 2016. Likely, motor yacht segmented is believed to continue its dominance over the forecast period due to posh interior designs and comfort.

In terms of regional platform, with 69.1% in 2016, Europe region accounted the largest market of yacht charter. Further, Europe region is expected to continue its dominance by the end of 2024 due to numerous factors such as rapid urbanization and growing tourism. Likely, Turkey and Italy are the dominating countries in this region. Moreover, motor yacht is mostly used in this region by yacht service providers due to strong build and spacious. In addition to this, presence major yacht charter in Europe region is believed to foster the growth yacht charter market.

North America region captured the second largest market of yacht charter in 2016 in terms of revenue. Additionally, collaboration of online yacht charter and flight booking service providers in North America region is projected to propel the growth of yacht charter market. Furthermore, U.S. is the major contributor in the market of yacht charter in the region.

Middle East region is believed to be most lucrative market by the end of 2024. The growth of Middle East region is attributed to various factors such as rise in number of issued license for water craft and presence of wealthy population.

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis segmented the global yacht charter market in the following segments:

By Yacht Type

Motor Yacht

Displacement Type

Semi-Displacement

Planing

Catamaran

Trimaran

Sailing Yacht

Sloop

Schooner

Catamaran

Ketch

By Consumer

Corporate

Retail

By Yacht Size

Large (over 50m)

Medium (30m – 50m)

Small (up to 30m)

By Region

Global yacht charter market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers and Challenges

Factor such as growing interest towards leisure activities such as sailing and growing number of tourism are envisioned to be the dynamic factor behind the rapid growth of yacht charter market across the globe. Moreover, advance booking methods are allowing consumers to book yacht while booking flights tickets is also believed to bolster the growth of yacht charter market by the end of 2024.

Further, favorable government programs to boost the tourism are also predicted to elevate the market of yacht charter. In addition to this, swelled disposable income coupled with positive GDP figures of developed and developing nations such as U.S. and others are projected to flourish the growth of yacht charter market. Likely, rising adoption of sailing vacations by affluent consumers is expected to boost the demand for yacht charter.

However, high cost related with yacht charter is anticipated to dampen the growth of yacht charter market over the forecast period.

Key players

The major key players for yacht charter market are as follows

Yachtico Inc.

Sailogy S.A.

Enitiative.biz, Ltd.

Antlos S.r.l.

Collaborative Boating Inc.

Zizooboats GmbH

Fraser Escape Bareboat Charters

Princess Yachts International PLC

Sunsail Worldwide Sailing Ltd

