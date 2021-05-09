Accounting Services Global Market Report 2019 by Key Players like PwC LLP, Ernst & Young LLP, Deloitte LLP, KPMG LLP, BDO International Ltd

The accounting services market consists of the sales of accounting services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide recording and analysis of financial transactions and other financial values pertaining to businesses and other organizations. The service involves summarizing, analyzing, auditing and reporting of the financial transactions to tax collection agencies and entities. It also involves auditing and preparing financial statements, designing accounting systems, developing budgets and accounting advisory. Accounting services undertake processes where human capital is the major input. They make available the knowledge and skills of their employees, often on an assignment basis, where an individual or team is responsible for the delivery of services to the client.

North America was the largest region in the global accounting services market, accounting for 39% of the market in 2018. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 32% of the global accounting services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global accounting services market.

Some accountants are outsourcing typical basic accounting tasks such as payroll accounting, accounts payable and accounts receivable to allow their employees to focus on higher value activities such as becoming vertical experts in their customer’s markets and analyzing their clients’ business data. This extra attention and analysis is transforming the role of a traditional accountant into a business advisor and takes customer service to the next level by developing strong counsel-focused relationships.

Market Scope

Markets Covered: Payroll & Bookkeeping Services, Tax Preparation Services, Other Accounting Services, Payroll Services, Bookkeeping Services, Tax Compilation Services, Tax Return Preparation Services, Other Tax Return Preparation Services Companies Mentioned: PwC LLP, Ernst & Young LLP, Deloitte LLP, KPMG LLP, BDO International Ltd Metrics Covered: Total number of enterprises, Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa Time series: Five years historic and forecast. Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, accounting services indicators comparison. Data segmentation: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments. Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

