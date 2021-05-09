Acetoacetoxyethyl Methacrylate(AAEM) Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size by Players, Regions, Type, Application by 2025

This report presents the worldwide Acetoacetoxyethyl Methacrylate(AAEM) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, regions, types and applications. This study analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

AAEM is a methacrylic monomer used to formulate high-solids solution acrylic resins and acrylic emulsions for lower VOC emission industrial and architectural coatings. The ability of AAEM to react with amines and hydrazides makes it an ideal monomer for self-crosslinkable, room temperature cure acrylic emulsions. It also finds use in acetoacetylated polymers crosslinked through chelation with metal ions and for acetoacetylated polymers for producing colorfast fibers (azo-dye). AAEM readily polymerizes with other acrylic and methacrylic monomers.

Acetoacetoxyethyl Methacrylate(AAEM) Market Segment by Product Types considering Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trends:

≥99.5%

＜99.5%

Acetoacetoxyethyl Methacrylate(AAEM) Market Segment by Applications considering Consumption Growth Rate and Market Share:

Automotive

Polymer & Plastic

Other

Major Key Players of Acetoacetoxyethyl Methacrylate(AAEM) Market Report: Eastman,Lonza,CHEMIDEA CHEMICALS.

