Acrylic Adhesives in Electronics Market 2019 is Projected to Exhibit a CAGR of 5% during the Forecast period 2023 Consumer research, Report includes – Future innovations, Research Report Analysis

3M, Adhesives Research, Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA, Dymax Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, Hernon Manufacturing Inc., Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., Jowat SE, Kommerling UK Sealants & Adhesives, Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG, LORD Corporation, Master Bond Inc., Panacol-Elosol GmbH, Parson Adhesives, Inc., Permabond LLC

The global acrylic adhesives in electronics market is expected to register a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2023. Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market in 2017. Asia-Pacific is also expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Rising Demand for Electronics Industry in Asia-Pacific Region

Electronic adhesives are widely used in the manufacturing and assembling of electronic circuits and products. They help in the miniaturization of electronic components, and the longstanding trend of reducing the size of electronics is driving the market. Most of the electronic manufacturers are outsourcing their production to low-cost countries in Asia, especially China, Taiwan and ASEAN countries. Furthermore, the demand for consumer electronic products is on the rise in the region, due to the increasing middle-class population and growing household incomes, particularly in emerging markets in Asia.

The electronics industry in Asia-Pacific has been growing at a rate of 6% for past couple of years, and is estimated to continue the growth rate for the next few years. Furthermore, with the increased focus on their manufacturing industry, many developing countries are offering various incentives to the companies, and electronic companies are heavily investing in the Asia-Pacific region. Overall, with the increasing production and consumption of consumer electronics, the market for acrylic adhesives in electronics is projected to grow in the region during the forecast period.

Electrically Conductive Adhesives – The Dominant Product Type

The longstanding trend toward miniaturization of electronic components has resulted in more use of adhesives for fastening. Electrically conductive adhesives play an increasingly prominent role in the design and production of electronic packages and assemblies. Continuing improvements in adhesive technology have enabled adhesives to replace solder in some specialized electronic assembly applications. With the increasing regulations, the companies are shifting away rapidly from tin soldering to the usage of electrically conductive adhesives. Overall, with the growing consumption of consumer electronics the demand for electrically conductive adhesives is expected to rise, thereby increasing the consumption of acrylic adhesives for electronics during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market Growth

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for acrylic adhesives in electronics market, accounting for a major chunk of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness a major growth in the electronics industry, as China is one of the biggest global manufacturers, followed by South Korea and Japan. China is emerging as the largest market, both, in terms of consumption and production of the electronic adhesives. Factors, like increasing urbanization, growing connectivity, and consistently growing automotive industry, combined with the usage of advanced technology in the manufacturing of automotive safety technologies and infotainment systems, is boosting the demand for printed circuit boards. This is driving the growth of electronic adhesives market. Furthermore, growth of the electronic industry in the country, owing to the accelerating demand for smart phones, smart TVs, and electronic devices, is also driving the growth of the market.

