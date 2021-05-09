Market Overview:

The global Agricultural Sprayers Market was valued at USD 1.70billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3.13 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2017 to 2025. The rise in extensive farming activity is expected to be a major driver for agricultural sprayers. The increasing focus on farm efficiency and productivity is expected to drive market demand for agricultural sprayers. The major restraint for market growth is high initial capital investment.

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

John Deere, Kubota, Bgroup, CNH Industrial, Mahindra and Mahindra, Amazonen-Werke, Exel Industries, Stihl, Yamaha, Agco Corporation, DJI, Bucher Industries and others

Market Segmentation:

The global Agricultural Sprayers market is segmented on the type, capacity, farm size, crop type, technology and region.

1. By Type:

1.1 Self Propelled

1.1.1 Low HP

1.1.2 High HP

1.1.3 Medium HP

1.2 Aerial

1.3 Trailed

1.4 Tractor Mounted

2. By Capacity:

2.1 Ultra Low Volume

2.2 Low Volume

2.3 High Volume

3. By Farm Size:

3.1 Small

3.2 Large

3.3 Medium

4. By Crop Type:

4.1 Cereals

4.1.1 Rice

4.1.2 Maize

4.1.3 Wheat

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Oilseeds

4.2.1 Rapeseed

4.2.2 Sunflower

4.2.3 Soybean

4.2.4 Other

4.3 Fruits and Vegetables

4.4 Others

5. By Technology:

5.1 Air Assisted Electrostatic Spray Technology

5.2 Hydraulic Nozzle Spray Technology

5.3 Variable Rate Technology

5.4 Others

6. By Region:

6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

6.5 Middle East & Africa

