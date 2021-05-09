Aircraft Control Equipment Market Market Size, Share, Demand, Opportunity, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth Opportunities By 2017-2024

Aircraft Control Equipment Market Overview

Aircraft control equipment is combination of electrical and mechanical equipment which allows pilot to have better control over the flight. Further, actuators, sensors, cockpit controls, computers and other equipment installed in aircrafts are part of aircraft control equipment. Basically, aircraft control equipment is a fine result of combination of electrochemical and automation skills.

Market Size and Forecast

Global aircraft control equipment market is expected to expand at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. The global market of aircraft control equipment stood at revenue of around USD 11.9 Billion and is expected to reach at a valuation of about USD 16.7 Billion by the end of 2024. Further, increasing number of aircrafts and growing concern for precise & reliable aircraft traveling are some major factors which are anticipated to bolster the growth of global aircraft control equipment market over the forecast period.

Moreover, global aircraft control equipment market is segmented into components, aircraft type, application and region. Regionally, global aircraft control equipment market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region.

Among these regions, North America is the leading market for aircraft control equipment and is anticipated to grow at significant rate during the forecast period. Recent collaboration of national authority of U.S. and aviation industries to enhance the aircraft security and aircraft traveling is a major factor which is likely to foster the growth of North America aircraft control equipment market.

Further, Europe aircraft control equipment market is expected to grow at a satisfactory pace during the forecast period. Further, technological advancements with aircrafts, emergence of new airline ventures and routs are some dynamic factors which are likely to fuel the growth of European market of aircraft control equipment during the forecast period.

Additionally, Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing market of aircraft control equipment and is expected to retain this positive growth during the forecast period. A number of factors such as, rising air traffic, growing domestic air transportation are likely to escalate the growth of aircraft control equipment market in Asia Pacific. Apart from this, China, India & Japan countries are anticipated to contribute significantly in the growth of Asia Pacific aircraft control equipment market.

By application, the global market of aircraft control equipment is segmented into commercial and defense. Likely, commercial segment is believed to witness significant demand during the forecast period due to rise in international travels.

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis has segmented global aircraft control equipment market into the following segments:

By Component

Cockpit Controls

Sensors

Actuators

Computers

By Application

Commercial

Defense

By Platform

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

By Aircraft Type

Commercial Aircrafts

Wide Body Aircraft

Narrow Body Aircraft

Regional Aircraft

Complex Aircrafts

Others

Military Aircrafts

Fighter Aircraft

Bomber Aircraft

Attack Aircraft

Transport Aircraft

Others

By Region

Global aircraft control equipment market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers & Challenges

Global aircraft control equipment market is primarily driven by a number of factors including increasing air traffic and growing number of new airports in emerging economies. Further, the aircraft control equipment market is anticipated to witness huge demand in near future owing to growing concern among airport authorities towards precise and reliable air travels.

Further, growing technological advancements with aircrafts including aircraft control equipment is also expected to drive the market of aircraft control equipment market. Likely, growing number of aircrafts in defense sector coupled with increasing military modernization programs is a key factor which is likely to fuel the growth of global market.

Over the past few years it has been observed that demand for light commercial aircrafts is increasing. Further, emergence of new regional airlines is also a major factor which is likely to drive the growth of global aircraft control equipment market in near future.

In contrast, number of airports in developed regions including North America and Europe is decreasing. Moreover, limited lifespan of aircraft control equipment is also a major factor which is likely to hamper the growth of global market of aircraft control equipment in near future.

Key Players

Honeywell International Inc.

BAE Systems

Moog Inc.

Nabtesco Corp.

Rockwell Collins

Mecaer Aviation Group

Untitled Technologies Corp.

Liebherr Group

Parker Hannifin Corp.

SAAB AB

