Aircraft Sewage Management Systems Market: Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2021

Introduction: Aircraft Sewage Management Systems Market

The aircraft fleet across the world is growing, owing to which the global GDP is expected to grow by more than 3.5%. Increase in the fleet of aircrafts is also expected to boost the demand for aircraft sewage systems at a rapid pace in the coming years, which is also likely to be one of the key factors promoting the growth of the aircraft sewage management systems market.

On the basis of the average estimation, one passenger generates more than 1.45 kg of sewage waste per aircraft. Several key airlines operating globally have adopted sewage management systems for the recycling of waste. Hence, the demand for storage systems in aircrafts, such as waste tanks, is increasing for the proper management of sewage. Moreover, key aircraft manufacturers are planning to reduce the weight of aircrafts, which will require the usage of composite lighter swage systems instead of conventional aircraft sewage management systems. Aircraft sewage management systems include portable water systems, vacuum systems and recirculating water systems. However, the size of the sewage management system depends upon the size of the aircraft and number of passengers in the aircraft.

Commercial aviation has become one of the fastest growing industry sectors in the global

Economy nearly contributing to 3.5% of global GDP

Market Dynamics: Aircraft Sewage Management Systems Market

The growth of aircraft sewage management systems is estimated to increase for the next assessment period owing to several factors, such as an increase in aircraft traffic and growth in the disposable income of passengers. In addition, owing to an increase in the size of the fleet of aircrafts, the demand for competent aircraft sewage management systems is increasing. Key airlines across the world are focusing on the recycling of sewage to increase the efficiency of sewage management. This is also expected to increase the opportunities for the growth of the aircraft sewage management market.

Sewage waste disposal is one of the prime concerns of most aircraft operators. The governments of numerous countries have made it mandatory for airlines to dispose the sewage waste after the landing of the aircraft. Owing to this, the demand for lightweight aircraft sewage systems has increased considerably in the past couple of years. This trend is estimated to continue in the near future, which is expected to contribute to the growth of the aircraft sewage management market over the forecast period.

Sometimes, aircraft sewage management systems have leakages. Moreover, the cost of composite aircraft sewage management systems is high. These factors are likely to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. On the basis of regional economics, the aircraft sewage management industry in India is growing more rapidly across the globe as compared to other regions, owing to which India is expected to be among the top three aviation industries in the world in the near future.

Market Segmentation: Aircraft Sewage Management Systems Market

On the basis of systems, the aircraft sewage management systems market has been segmented as:

Vacuum Waste Systems

Recirculating Blue Water Systems

Potable Water Systems

Others

On the basis of aircraft, the aircraft sewage management systems market has been segmented as:

General Aviation

Regional Aircraft

Others

Regional Outlook: Aircraft Sewage Management Systems Market

The demand for aircraft sewage management systems is estimated to increase in the developing economies of Asia Pacific. The Western Europe market is also expected to witness growth owing to an increase in the demand for these systems in the region. Since the past couple of years, the commercial aircraft industry is projected to grow at a lucrative rate in the North America and Western Europe regions.

Some of the key players of the aircraft sewage management systems market are:

The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.

Schrader-T+A-Fahrzeugbau GmbH & Co. KG

Exelis Inc.

Zodiac Aerospace Group

Albany International Corp

MT Aerospace AG

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the aircraft sewage management systems market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. Aircraft sewage management systems also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The aircraft sewage management systems report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

