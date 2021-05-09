Biological Safety Testing Market Growth, Trends, Technological Innovation and Forecast to 2023 | Toxikon, WuXi PharmaTech, BSL Bioservice, Merck, Lonza Group, Avance Biosciences

Biological safety testing refers to bio-analytical tests performed by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies or contract research organizations for pharmaceutical manufacturing/packaging arena and can involve multiple disciplines such as pharmacology, toxicology, microbiology and others. These test procedures majorly focuses on the safety of the material from raw material stage, to intermediate to final products. The biological safety tests market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to rising production of new generation biologics and rising prevalence of target diseases. In addition, the opportunities from developing economies is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

Toxikon, WuXi PharmaTech, BSL Bioservice, Merck & Co., Inc. , SGS SA, Cytovance Biologics, Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Lonza Group, Avance Biosciences, Inc.

Global Biological Safety Testing Market Analysis to 2024 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Biological Safety Testing industry with a focus on the global market trend.

Most important types of Biological Safety Testing products covered in this report are:

Adventitious Agents Detection Test, Bioburden Testing, Cell Line Authentication And Characterization Tests, Endotoxin Tests, Residual Host Contaminant Detection Tests, Sterility Testing, Other Tests

Most widely used downstream fields of Biological Safety Testing market covered in this report are:

Blood & Blood Products, Cellular & Gene Therapy Products, Stem Cell Products, Tissues & Tissue Products, Vaccines and Therapeutics

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Biological Safety Testing Market Size

2.2 Biological Safety Testing Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Biological Safety Testing Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Biological Safety Testing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Biological Safety Testing Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Biological Safety Testing Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Biological Safety Testing Sales by Product

4.2 Global Biological Safety Testing Revenue by Product

4.3 Biological Safety Testing Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Biological Safety Testing Breakdown Data by End User

