Body-Worn Cameras Market 2018: Global Analysis by Key Players – Digital Ally, VIEVU, Reveal, Safety Innovations
This report focuses on the Body-Worn Cameras in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Body worn cameras are primarily used for surveillance purposes by police and special law enforcement agencies. It helps in capturing evidence and recording the real time data. The major driving factor for the growth of body worn camera market is increasing need for accountability and maintenance of a transparent approach during police conduct.
Another major driving factor is that it can be used by military forces for training purposes and also can be used by special law enforcement agencies. Body worn cameras helps to provide evidence in cases of domestic violence. During accidents, it helps in improving evidence collection.
The worldwide market for Body-Worn Cameras is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 38.2% over the next five years, will reach 1810 million US$ in 2023, from 260 million US$ in 2017.
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3414864-global-body-worn-cameras-market-2018-by-manufacturers
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
TASER International (AXON)
Digital Ally
VIEVU
Reveal
Safety Innovations
Panasonic
Pinnacle Response
PRO-VISION Video Systems
Shenzhen AEE Technology
Safety Vision LLC
GoPro (Intrensic)
Transcend Information
Wolfcom Enterprises
Veho (MUVI)
10-8 Video Systems LLC
Shenzhen Eeyelog Technology
Pannin Technologies
MaxSur
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Recording Type
Recording and Live Streaming Type
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Local Police
Special Law Enforcement Agencies
Civil Usage
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3414864-global-body-worn-cameras-market-2018-by-manufacturers
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Market Overview
1.1 Body-Worn Cameras Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Recording Type
1.2.2 Recording and Live Streaming Type
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Local Police
1.3.2 Special Law Enforcement Agencies
1.3.3 Civil Usage
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 TASER International (AXON)
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Body-Worn Cameras Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 TASER International (AXON) Body-Worn Cameras Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 Digital Ally
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Body-Worn Cameras Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Digital Ally Body-Worn Cameras Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 VIEVU
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Body-Worn Cameras Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 VIEVU Body-Worn Cameras Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 Reveal
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Body-Worn Cameras Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Reveal Body-Worn Cameras Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 Safety Innovations
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Body-Worn Cameras Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 Safety Innovations Body-Worn Cameras Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.6 Panasonic
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Body-Worn Cameras Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Panasonic Body-Worn Cameras Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
Continued…..
CONTACT US:
Norah Trent
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
[email protected]
www.WiseGuyReports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
Office No. 524/528
Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road,
Hadapsar
Pune
411028
+91 8390122541
https://www.wiseguyreports.com