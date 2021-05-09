Chatbot Market – Growth Analysis By Top Key Players of Global Market Helpshift, Imperson Ltd., Astute Solutions, Facebook, Inc., Haptik, Inc., Pandorabots, Inc. and others

What are Chatbots?

A chatbot can be defined as artificial intelligence or a computer program which in general is able to perform an automated task. With the increasing adoption of process automation in various industries, the scope of this market is increasing drastically. Industries in which chatbots are beginning to be employed are in BFSI, healthcare, IT and telecommunication, retail, utilities, government, others

Global Chatbot Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

There are several factors that are advantageous to the Chatbot market such as growing use of chatbots in digital marketing applications as well as the increasing scope of process automation. These factors are driving the growth of the market. Factors such the lack of awareness concerning chatbots are restraining the overall Chatbot market growth.

The Global Chatbot Market was valued at USD 858.1 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 4.02 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 23.16% from 2018 to 2025.

The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Chatbot Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market.

Global Chatbot Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Chatbot Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Helpshift, Imperson Ltd., Astute Solutions, Facebook, Inc., Haptik, Inc., Pandorabots, Inc., Google, Inc., Kiwi, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Kasisto Inc., ToyTalk (PullString Inc.), Yahoo Inc., and Slack Technologies, Inc. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Chatbot Market , End-User Vertical

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• IT and Telecommunication

• Retail

• Utilities

• Government

• Others

Global Chatbot Market , By Platform

• Web-Based

• Mobile

• Stand-alone

Global Chatbot Market Geographic Scope

• North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

• Europe

Germany

UK

France

Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Brazil

• Rest of the World

