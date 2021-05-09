WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Cloud Based Manufacturing 2019 Market By: Industry Size,Growth,Trends,Analysis,Opportunities, and Forecasts to 2025”.

Cloud Based Manufacturing Industry 2019

Description:-

The manufacturing industry is one of the leading industries for technology adoption in industry landscape. Most of the manufacturers are adopting cloud technology to reduce the operating costs, scale their IT operations, time to market, improve business agility, improve the customer and supplier relationship, improve the productivity and also to enhance the business at the global level. But, today one of the new paradigms which have been gaining popularity in the manufacturing industry is “Cloud Based Manufacturing”.

The cloud based manufacturing has been gaining popularity as it provides reliable and high data protection, improves the performance, no IT hassles, secure, improves and maintain quality, low cost, and on-demand manufacturing services for the manufacturers. Also, interconnects all interested stakeholders together in the cloud based manufacturing paradigm.

The cloud based manufacturing systems allow multiple users (organisations) to manage and deploy manufacturing related information and maintain managed services. Also, by sharing software and database, it can provide flexible, secure, scalable and cost-effective solutions/services for manufacturing enterprises with lower support costs. The “Worldwide Cloud Based Manufacturing” market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.9% during the forecast period 2016–2022.

The Cloud Based Manufacturing market is analyzed based on segments: deployment type, enterprise type, industries type, and regions. The deployment type includes private, public and hybrid. Public cloud is expected to contribute more than 50% of the market share for the growth of the market. Discrete industries hold the major market share followed by process industries.

Region segments cover Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Further, each region is analyzed by leading countries – Americas: the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico and Others; Europe: the UK, Poland, Turkey, Germany, France, Russia and Others; Asia Pacific: India, China, South Korea, and Others. Finally, MEA: GCC and Africa. The Americas region is expected to outperform for the Cloud Based Manufacturing market.

The report also helps in getting the complete picture (vertical market opportunity, regional market opportunity, challenges, current market trends, future market trends, evolution, technology roadmap, etc.) of the Cloud Based Manufacturing market.

The key players covered in this report are VMware, CSC, Amazon, Google, HP, Microsoft, Oracle, Citrix Systems, Salesforce, Cisco System, etc.

The study covers and analyzes the “Worldwide Cloud Based Manufacturing” market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Industry Outlook

1.1 Industry Overview

1.2 Industry Trends

1.3 Pest Analysis

2 Report Outline

2.1 Report Scope

2.2 Report Summary

2.3 Research Methodology

2.4 Report Assumptions

3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM)

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market (SAM)

3.3 Related Markets

4 Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Trends

4.3 Market Segmentation

4.4 Porter 5 (Five) Forces

4.5 Key Stakeholders

4.6 Technology Roadmap

4.7 Application Modules in Manufacturing Industry

4.7.1 Overview

4.7.2 Product Design & Management Modules

4.7.3 Operational Modules

4.7.4 Supply Chain Modules

4.7.5 Sales Modules

4.8 Technologies in Manufacturing Industry

4.8.1 Internet of Things (IoT)

4.8.2 Big Data

4.8.3 Analytics

4.8.4 Virtualization

5 Market Characteristics

5.1 Ecosystem Cloud Based Manufacturing

5.2 Lifecycle – Cloud Based Manufacturing

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Improve business agility

5.3.1.2 Reduction of operational cost

5.3.1.3 Enterprise mobile technology

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Security & privacy

5.3.2.2 Lack of expertise & skills in cost investments

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Cloud adoption rising in SMEs

5.3.3.2 Rising adoption of Internet of Things (IoT)

5.3.4 DRO – Impact Analysis

6 Deployment Model: Market Size and Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Public

6.1.2 Market Size and Analysis

6.1.2.1 Software as a Services (SaaS)

6.1.2.2 Platform as a Services (PaaS)

6.1.2.3 Infrastructure as a Services (IaaS)

6.1.3 Private

6.1.4 Market Size and Analysis

6.1.4.1 Software as a Services (SaaS)

6.1.4.2 Platform as a Services (PaaS)

6.1.4.3 Infrastructure as a Services (IaaS)

6.1.5 Hybrid

6.1.6 Market Size and Analysis

6.1.6.1 Software as a Services (SaaS)

6.1.6.2 Platform as a Services (PaaS)

6.1.6.3 Infrastructure as a Services (IaaS)

7 Enterprise Type: Market Size and Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Market Size and Analysis

7.2 Large Enterprises

7.3 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Continued……

