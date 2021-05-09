Connected Truck Telematics Market is Growing at a High CAGR by 2027- DAF, Daimler AG, Daimler Fleetboard , and Meritor WABCO. OTTO Motors

Fuel is estimated to be the second largest expense in managing fleets after payrolls. The need to optimize fuel usage and drive cost efficiencies have led the fleet managers to look for solutions that would give them insights into the various aspects of their fleets. Further untimely repairs and maintenance also add to the costs of the fleet managers where fleet downtime plays a significant role. Connected truck telematics provides all solutions related to notifying on the repair and maintenance aspects, provides insights into the fuel consumption data, and also establishes connections with other vehicles on the road for advanced driver assistance.

The emergence of vehicle telematics and the demands for advanced driver assist systems are anticipated to be the major factors driving the growing adoptions of connected truck telematics. Higher installations costs hinder the adoptions of connected truck telematics posing a challenge to the growth of the connected truck telematics market. Increasing entry of non-traditional telematics companies coupled with rising engagements with the concept of smart cities provides new opportunities to the players operating in the connected truck telematics market.

Get sample PDF Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00002940/

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Learn about the driving factors, affecting the market growth.

Imbibe the advancements and progress in the market during the forecast period.

Understand where the market opportunities lies.

Compare and evaluate various options affecting the market.

Pick up on the leading market players within the market.

Envision the restrictions and restrains that are likely to hamper the market.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Connected Truck Telematics market from 2017 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Connected Truck Telematics market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2017 – 2027

Forecast and analysis of Connected Truck Telematics market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

Continental AG, DAF, Daimler AG, 4. Daimler Fleetboard GmbH, and Meritor WABCO. Also, OTTO Motors, Peloton Technology, Scania AB, TomTom International B.V., and AB Volvo

This market research report administers a broad view of the Connected Truck Telematics market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Connected Truck Telematics market’s growth in terms of revenue.

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the Connected Truck Telematics market growth during the forecast period. Segmentations of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Dosage, Route of Administration and Application are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Connected Truck Telematics market through the segments and sub-segments.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Connected Truck Telematics market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Connected Truck Telematicss market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

Buy Now This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00002940/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Semiconductors, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]