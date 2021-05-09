Controlled Release Fertilizer Industry 2019 Global Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales and Drivers Analysis Research Report 2023

The data collected in the “Global Controlled Release Fertilizer Market – Segmented by Product Type, Application, and Geography – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2023)” report (Sample Copy Here) offers detailed insights on the market dynamic forces to enable informed business decision making and development strategy formulation supported on the opportunities present in the market. Controlled Release Fertilizer Market report delivers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual and potential market situation, and outlook.

The Global Controlled Release Fertilizer Market 2019 is bifurcated into multiple segments [Product, Applications, End-Users, and Major Regions]. The global Controlled Release Fertilizer Market report represents the market’s data in a better-analyzed way by fragmenting the market in several multiple segments product, its end-users, applications, and others of the market segments. A review of the impact of the administrative regulations and policies on the Controlled Release Fertilizer Market operations is also included in this report. The Controlled Release Fertilizer Market report offers a complete analysis of competitive dynamics that are modifying and places the patrons ahead of competitors.

Controlled Release Fertilizer Market Segmentation by Major Players:

Agrium Inc., CF Industries Holdings, Yara International, K+S AG, Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (U.S.), OCP Group, Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan, The Mosaic Company, Compo GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Israel Chemicals Ltd., Bunge (BG), Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA, Haifa Group, ATS Group, ICL Specialty Fertilizers, The Chisso Corporation, Compo GMBH & Co. KG,Shikefeng Chemical Industry, Greenfeed Agro Sdn. Bhd.

Overview of Controlled Release Fertilizer Market Report:

The global controlled release fertilizer market was estimated at USD 3121.8 million in 2017, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period (2019 – 2023). By far, North America accounted for the largest market share, followed by Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Due to increased demand for food, and shortage of arable land, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Increasing Demand for High-Efficiency Fertilizers

Trends in crop production (maize, and wheat) in the last four decades show that the nitrogen application rate increased about 15 times, whereas, its accumulation in grains increased only three to four times. At the same time, nutrient recovery by crops remained relatively low (e.g. about 50% for nitrogen). This represents a potentially alarming situation from environmental, economic and resource conservation points of view and indicates an urgent need for improving efficiency of fertilizer use. Anticipated benefits from the controlled release fertilizers are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Worldwide Demand is Driving the Market

Developing East Asian countries, such as China, Indonesia, India, Vietnam, Cambodia, Pakistan, Thailand, and Malaysia have remained major growth markets for controlled released fertilizers. The annual growth rate for fertilizers, in these markets is in 4% to 5% range. Because agriculture in these areas is a major economic sector, crop quality is crucial, and fertilizers take an important part in their development prospects. Since 2002, some European countries, such as, Spain, Portugal, Greece, and Italy began fighting against the adverse effects of chemical residues on lands already ruined by unwise farming practices, that cause desertification. In Europe, the FAO expects overall use of fertilizers to remain flat with slight increases during the forecast period. Latin America is expected to be a strong export region in the next five years.

Growing Environmental Concern Promoting Controlled Release Fertilizers

To sustain the further world population, more fertilizers are required, which may become an environmental hazard, unless adequate technical and socioeconomic impacts are addressed. In the current study, slow-release formulations of nitrogen fertilizer were developed on the basis of natural attapulgite (APT) clay, ethyl cellulose (EC) film, and sodium carboxymethylcellulose/hydroxyethylcellulose (CMC/HEC) hydrogel. The structural and chemical characteristics of the product were examined. The release profiles of urea, ammonium sulfate, and ammonium chloride as nitrogen fertilizer substrates were determined in soil. The influence of the product on water-holding and water-retention capacities of soil was determined. The experimental data indicated that the product can effectively reduce nutrient loss, improve use efficiency of water, and prolong irrigation cycles in drought-prone environments. That is why, the market is expected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

